King Charles is "proud" of Kate Middleton for speaking about her cancer diagnosis as Meghan and Harry also release statement

King Charles, the Monarch of the United Kingdom and the 14 other Commonwealth realms, recently sent support and well wishes for his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton amid her cancer diagnosis.

The Princess of Wales posted a video on Instagram on Friday, March 22, 2024, to explain that her post-operative tests following her abdominal surgery in January "found cancer had been present." She is currently undergoing treatment.

The Buckingham Palace gave a short statement on behalf of King Charles and Queen Camilla. They wrote,

"His Majesty is so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did following their time in hospital together. The King has remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks."

The statement continued:

"Both Their Majesties will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time."

Kate entered the royal family after marrying William, Prince of Wales, on April 29, 2011. The couple share three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

King Charles releases statement praising Kate Middleton as Meghan and Harry also send in well-wishes

Kate Middleton has been diagnosed with cancer and has begun chemotherapy, according to a heartfelt l video message shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales' Instagram on Friday.

The princess was initially admitted to hospital for abdominal surgery on January 16, 2024. She was told at the time that her condition was non-cancerous, but cancer was found after a successful operation. Kate Middleton explained in the video,

"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

The 42-year-old's well-being was questioned by netizens, with controversies emerging about her alleged disappearance.

Kate Middleton came out in the new video wearing a blue and white striped jumper with blue trousers as she sat on a garden bench alone. The Princess explained she had needed time to come to terms with the news and tell her children, before informing the rest of the world. She said,

"But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK. As I have said to them, I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.”

Middleton also praised her husband, Prince William, saying he has been “a great source of comfort and reassurance” during her time of recovery.

King Charles was also hospitalized along with Princess Catherine at The London Clinic in January. He was diagnosed with a form of cancer which has not been revealed yet, according to Buckingham Palace.

The monarch expressed how "proud" he was of Kate "for her courage" in announcing her diagnosis.

Kate Middleton's brother and sister-in-law, Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke & Duchess of Sussex, also talked about her diagnosis. They gave a joint statement, saying:

"We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."

Other diplomats and politicians came up with their own messages for the Princess, including United States President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Labour leader Keir Starmer, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and more.

Kensington Palace has announced that Kate Middleton will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team.