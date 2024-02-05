Who is next in line after King Charles? Succession explored after Royal Family announces cancer diagnosis

Buckingham Palace has recently announced that King Charles III has been diagnosed with a "form of cancer" which is unrelated to the prostate surgery he underwent a few weeks ago. The news has naturally received a lot of attention from the general public, with well-wishers flooding social media with messages of encouragement, wishing the 75-year-old King a speedy recovery.

As the reigning monarch who only inherited the throne in 2022, with the coronation happening on 6 May 2023, the cancer diagnosis has led to a lot of speculation about the succession, especially considering the announcement does not mention what type of cancer Charles has.

In the scenario of King Charles III either abdicating the throne or passing away, the next in line is his eldest son, Duke of Cambridge, Prince William. After William, the line of succession goes as follows:

Prince George, Prince of Wales and eldest son of Prince William

Princess Charlotte, Princess of Wales and Prince William's second

Prince Louis, Prince of Wales and Prince William's third child

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Prince Charles' second son

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments" - Buckingham Palace announces King Charles' cancer diagnosis

The Royal family has been going through a lot of medical trouble in the last couple of months, with Princess Catherine also indisposed after undergoing surgery a few days ago. While she is in recovery, Prince William has announced that he will be back to public duty.

As per the statement released by Buckingham Palace, King Charles was diagnosed with cancer when he was undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate in the last week of January. However, the announcement does not mention where or what type of cancer the monarch has been afflicted with, and describes it as a "separate issue":

"During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer."

That said, the press release does mention the fact that he will be undergoing treatment for cancer with immediate effect and that it will not be interfering with his duties:

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

As per the biography of the late Queen Elizabeth II by Gyles Brandreth, the former monarch had allegedly been suffering from bone marrow cancer, fueling rumors of King Charles also suffering from the same. The press release mentions that the monarch has officially decided to divulge the cancer diagnosis in a bid to avoid speculation and to raise awareness of the affliction.