Princess Kate's health update- How is she progressing post-abdominal surgery?

Princess Kate, also known as Catherine, returned to her home in Windsor, England, on Monday and she is "making good progress" according to Kensington Palace. After undergoing abdominal surgery, best wishes are pouring in for her from all corners of the world, celebrating her recovery.

Princess Kate’s health update: Progressing well post-abdominal surgery

Expand Tweet

The Palace, the official residence of William, The Prince of Wales, and Princess Kate, did not disclose details about the nature of the surgery, which took place in January. It was estimated that Princess Kate would need to stay in the hospital for 10 to 14 days for her recovery.

The royal couple expressed their gratitude to the staff at the London clinic where Kate underwent her procedure. They also thanked fans for all the wishes that poured in from all over the globe.

Kate was last seen with King Charles III at their annual Christmas Day church service in Sandringham, England. The pair looked in high spirits and in good health. Thus, the news of her surgery, alongside news about the King's enlarged prostate treatment, was unexpected to many.

Princess Kate from Wales (Image via Instagram)

King Charles had his procedure during the weekend, visited several times by Queen Camilla. There's been no word yet about when he will leave the hospital.

Initially, it was announced that Kate was recovering from planned abdominal surgery. The Palace confirmed that her surgery wasn't cancer-related, but did not provide further details, respecting Princess Kate's privacy. It is speculated that post-surgery, Kate will be recuperating at home in Windsor for several months, meaning a likely return to public duties only after Easter at the end of March.

Notably, Kate's young age, relative to her good health, stirred questions among some about the necessity of the procedure. Nonetheless, CBS News described the limited information given due to concerns about the protection of the royal couple's children. Kate, always the caring mother, values her children's privacy.

Princess Kate is recovering (Image via Instagram)

Prince William, who is next in line to inherit the British throne, also temporarily put his royal duties on hold to care for his children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. This shows the commitment William has towards his family during this time.

Kate is one of the most beloved members of the royal family. After Queen Elizabeth II's death, and following the significant departure of Harry and Meghan from royal life, Kate has been increasingly involved in public engagements on her own.

However, her current health conditions have unfortunately forced her to step back just at a crucial time for royal duties, with Easter being a significant milestone on the Christian calendar.