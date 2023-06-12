Pope Francis health update: Abdominal surgery details

Pope Francis went through an abdominal surgery at Rome's Gemelli Hospital which was intended to address a recurrent hernia, causing discomfort and sub-occlusive syndromes to him. The whole thing about his health is a matter of concern among the media as they have been covering most of it.

There had been a history of health issues that have been around in the news for a while, along with the recent hospitalization which created concern among the well-wishers of the 86-year-old spiritual leader of the Catholic Church.

Overview of Pope Francis' surgery

Pope Francis's abdominal surgery has belonged to be a part of his ongoing medical journey which saw several health concerns in recent years. The three-hour-long surgery he underwent, involved a procedure called a laparotomy which involves making an incision in the abdominal wall to repair the hernia, and it was said to be performed under general anesthesia.

The Vatican has confirmed officially that the operation went smoothly without any complications and Pope is in his recovery stage at the moment.

Pope Francis was said to be experiencing persistent pain which led him and the doctors to make the decision of performing the surgery. Although it was not an urgent procedure, the surgery became necessary to alleviate the discomfort he was facing.

The surgical team, led by Dr. Sergio Alfieri, determined that repairing the hernia was the appropriate course of action. Reports have proven that this surgery was linked to Pope's previous colon surgery back in 2021.

The Vatican has reported that Pope Francis reacted well to the surgery and anesthesia. The procedure was successful, without any reported complications. The Pope resumed his work from the hospital and was expected to remain there for around 10 days to ensure a proper recovery.

The medical team expressed optimism about his full functional recovery and stated that there should be no limitations on his travels and other activities after he recovers.

Impact of the surgery on schedules

Due to the surgery, Pope Francis has canceled all his commitments until June 18 as a precautionary measure. However, the medical team does not foresee any medical reasons for him to alter his future travel plans, after his recovery he would be allowed to follow his schedule.

He is expected to maintain his schedule, which includes visits to places like Portugal and Mongolia from August onwards. The faithful and tourists at the Vatican has sen tp be expressing their concern and they even offered prayers for his quick recovery.

