Jamie Raskin health update: How is his battle with cancer going?

Jamie Raskin, a prominent Democratic Representative from Maryland, is battling diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, a form of cancer.

He has been going through special treatment for the same. He has shown an immense amount of courage and will to live despite the ordeal. Let's have a look at his latest health update.

Health update: Jamie Raskin's cancer

Jamie Raskin (Image via Getty Images)

Jamie Raskin announced in December that he was diagnosed with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, a serious form of cancer. However, it's said to be curable. He promptly initiated a course of chemo-immunotherapy at Med Star Georgetown University Hospital and Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma is known to grow quickly and is commonly treated with chemotherapy. Raskin's treatment involved a four-drug regimen administered in cycles three weeks apart. The prognosis for most patients with the condition is excellent after four months of treatment.

Rich from CA @TheRichFromCali



Let me know if you are proud too Jamie Raskin is one of the most resilient people out there, from dealing with his sons suicide to beating cancer, i am just so proud.Let me know if you are proud too Jamie Raskin is one of the most resilient people out there, from dealing with his sons suicide to beating cancer, i am just so proud. Let me know if you are proud too 💙 https://t.co/RfDy6Dg2m4

In a recent interview, Raskin expressed his profound belief in the effectiveness of the chemotherapy treatment which he's going through and his overall confidence in a positive outcome.

Jamie Raskin's energy levels are up, and he has received a tremendous amount of support from colleagues on both sides of the political aisle, which is generally rare.

He even acknowledged the kindness and blessings he has received from Oversight Chairman James Comer, a well-known Republican, and expressed his gratitude for the bipartisan solidarity shown by his colleagues.

Jamie Raskin's remission of the cancer

Jamie Raskin @jamie_raskin Tuesday I thanked nurses, doctors & pharmacists at @MedStarGUH who serve with splendid kindness—and saved my life over 5 months. I finished 6 rounds of 5-day chemo sessions—which they organized so I didn’t have to miss votes or hearings—and I rang the bell! A new chapter begins. Tuesday I thanked nurses, doctors & pharmacists at @MedStarGUH who serve with splendid kindness—and saved my life over 5 months. I finished 6 rounds of 5-day chemo sessions—which they organized so I didn’t have to miss votes or hearings—and I rang the bell! A new chapter begins. https://t.co/lAtpGyBG5b

The latest update on Jamie Raskin's health journey is that as of April, he's in remission from cancer, which is just four months after sharing his diagnosis. A scan showed that he was negative for discernible cancer cells, and he received a preliminary diagnosis of being in remission with a 90% prognosis of no relapse.

Jamie Raskin has expressed overwhelming gratitude and love, extending his thanks to his family, friends, constituents and colleagues for their unwavering support.

He posted a letter on his website, addressing his remission and gratitude, where he said:

"Having now finished chemotherapy and rung the bell with my nurses and doctors, having a midterm PET scan report showing “negative” for any discernible cancer cells, and having a preliminary diagnosis of being “in remission” from diffuse large B-cell lymphoma with a 90% prognosis of no relapse, I am overwhelmed with gratitude and love."

Raskin continued:

"I feel love and gratitude not just for my family, my friends, my constituents and my colleagues but for the many thousands of people—both Marylanders and those of you living much further away—who have reached out to me over the last five months with expressions of prayer, best wishes, concern, solidarity, sympathy and moral encouragement—not to mention beautiful gifts of bandanas, homemade scarves and sweaters, Capitol Police baseball caps, hospital scrubs, wool hats, chocolate chip cookies, mandel bread, pea soup, vegan matzoh ball soup, and gorgeous paintings, poems and letters that I will treasure forever."

He concluded:

"I have many things that I want to say to the people across America who have stood by me and helped carry me through this prolonged challenge, and I will come to say them soon.

"Right now my hemoglobin and white blood cell counts are plunging from my final five-day round of chemotherapy, and I am afraid I lack the energy to properly thank you all and express the enormity of my feelings about the enduring beauty and promise of our country. So another message will be coming soon to you all when I rebound from my still-exhausted and immuno-compromised condition."

Poll : 0 votes