Lack of sleep directly linked to cancer, says World Health Organization

Cancer is something everyone wishes not to face on the other hand, roughly 1 of every 3 individuals is suffering from the inability to sleep and almost 10% of the world's total population of adults has met the criteria of insomnia disorder. There might not be a direct link between malignancy and insomnia but sleep deprivation surely has some adverse side effects.

Sleep has always played a vital role in maintaining the overall health and well-being of any given species on the planet. It helps the human body to repair fatigue, rejuvenate, and ensure the proper functioning of various systems. However, the importance of sleep goes beyond just feeling well-rested. Recent research suggests a direct link between lack of sleep and the risk of developing malignancy.

According to World Health Organisation, there is a high risk of cancer through lack of sleep

Sleep has always been a fundamental physiological need for humans, allowing the human body and mind to rest and recover from the day's activities. Lack of quality sleep can have significant implications on health, affecting various aspects of our lives.

Recent studies have shed light on the association between inadequate sleep and cancer development. Understanding this connection can help individuals prioritize sleep and take steps to reduce their malignancy risk.

Long-term sleep disruptions and malignancy risk

Blood Malignancy Cell (Image Via Getty)

Prolonged sleep disruptions can potentially raise the risk of certain cancers. The body's internal clock, also known as the "biological clock," regulates sleep patterns and various bodily functions.

Disruptions to this clock, often caused by long stretches of shift work or exposure to light during overnight shifts, have been associated with an increased likelihood of breast, colon, ovarian, and prostate cancers.

This is quite alarming as most teenagers of this generation are deprived of sleep as they are exposed to their mobile screens most of the time, especially at night when it's crucial to keep the blue light away from the vision.

Impact of cancer treatment on sleep

Malignancy cells (Image via Getty)

There are certain malignancy treatments like chemotherapy and radiation that can have significant side effects that disrupt sleep patterns in humans. Even after successfully overcoming malignancy, survivors continue to experience insomnia. Sleep problems among malignancy survivors can have a profound impact on their daily functioning, including academic and professional pursuits.

Sleep-disordered breathing

Sleep-disordered breathing (Image Via Getty)

There is one more crucial point World Health Organisation mentioned about sleep-disordered breathing. It can be characterized by the symptoms which are mostly loud snores and pauses in breathing during sleep. The worst part of this is, it can affect both children and adults, and it has been seen as a common trait in malignancy survivors.

Conclusion

8 hours of regular sleep can help people get through the risk (Image via Getty)

Although the evidence suggests a connection between sleep and malignancy, further research is definitely needed to fully understand the underlying mechanisms, establish causality, and back up the study done by World Health Organisation.

Regular screenings for malignancy and open communication with healthcare providers about sleep concerns are crucial for prevention, early detection, and effective management.

