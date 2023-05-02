Researchers trying to harness the power of AI to detect cancer have had a groundbreaking breakthrough.

The Guardian reported that scientists and doctors have been working since 2020 at the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, the Institute of Cancer Research, London, and Imperial College London. An artificially intelligent algorithm can determine whether abnormal growths in CT scans are cancerous.

Using AI to detect cancer is a revolutionary idea that can change the medical and health fields forever. Most casualties caused by cancer are due to malignancies due to their undetectable nature. AI tools can help detect tumors and cancers in the early stages, so treatment can be provided to prevent the further spread of cancer cells.

Can AI be future of medical science?

Using AI to detect cancer can save thousands of lives. (Image via Unsplash/National Cancer Institute)

Diagnosis plays a huge part in treating life-threatening diseases, and early detection can save a significant number of lives. Artificial intelligence in healthcare has gained popularity recently.

Oncology researcher at the Royal Marsden National Health Service, Dr. Benjamin Hunter, said:

“In the future, we hope it will improve early detection and potentially make cancer treatment more successful by highlighting high-risk patients and fast-tracking them to earlier intervention. According to these initial results, our model appears to identify cancerous large lung nodules accurately.

"Next, we plan to test the technology on patients with large lung nodules in clinic to see if it can accurately predict their risk of lung cancer. Next, we plan to test the technology on patients with large lung nodules in clinic to see if it can accurately predict their risk of lung cancer.”

If cancer is detected in the early stages, the chance of survival increases significantly, as tumor cells can be prevented from dividing using various conventional treatments for cancer.

However, it's difficult to estimate the chances of cancer developing from CT scan images. In many cases, these abnormal cells remain undetected and go on to develop severe cancers. Common cancers include breast cancer, prostate cancer and gallbladder cancer.

Unleashing power of AI to detect cancer

Using AI to detect cancer can help discover new cures. (Image via Unsplash/National Cancer Institute)

Using AI to detect cancer can reduce chances of error during detection and save many lives. Developing AI algorithms is not easy, though, and requires patience and knowledge of programmers and mathematicians.

Dr. Hunter added:

“In the future, we hope it will improve early detection and potentially make cancer treatment more successful by highlighting high-risk patients and fast-tracking them to earlier intervention.”

The team of researchers and experts used CT scan images of about 500 patients with large lung nodules to develop AI to detect cancer using a method called radiomics.

The model worked better than other tests like the Herder score. However, researchers emphasized that this study was in the early stages and needed time before the AI detecting cancer in patients can be used. This study could also pave the path to finding new cures for cancer.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes