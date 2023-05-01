Gall bladder cancer: Symptoms, causes, and treatment

Gall bladder cancer is characterized by the abnormal growth of cells in the gall bladder and can spread to other parts of the body as well. Gall bladder is a small, pear-shaped organ located on the right side of the abdomen, just beneath the liver.

Although gall bladder cancer is rare, early diagnosis can help prevent malignancy and can be easily managed at the initial stage. In this article, we bring you the symptoms, causes, and treatment options available for this cancer type.

Symptoms of gall bladder cancer

Gall bladder cancer signs and symptoms may include:

Abdominal pain, particularly in the upper right portion of the abdomen

Abdominal bloating

Losing weight without trying

Yellowing of the skin and whites of the eyes (jaundice)

It has to be kept in mind that some of these symptoms are common for other milder conditions and must not be confused with. If symptoms persist for a longer than usual, the individual must be screened for possible cancers.

Gall bladder cancer causes

All types of tumors and cancers develop from changes (mutations) in the DNA, which is the genetic material that stores biological information.

DNA damage and mutations in DNA can cause uncontrolled cell growth and proliferation. This type of cell is known as a tumor cell, and the mass of the cells is known as a neoplasm. It might or might not be malignant at the initial stage.

Gall bladder cancer usually begins in glandular cells present on the inner surface of the gall bladder. It's also known as adenocarcinoma. Microscopic observations of the cells can reveal their structure. A healthy lifestyle can help prevent cancer.

Risk factors

Genetic and lifestyle factors that can increase risk of cancer in gall bladder include:

Cancer in the gall bladder is more common in women.

The risk of cancer increases with age due to reduced DNA repair capacity.

This type of cancer is most common in people who have gall stones or have had gall stones in the past. These people belong to the high-risk category and must get screened for tumor growth regularly.

Polyps, chronic inflammation and infection in the gall bladder can also increase risk of developing cancer.

Primary sclerosing cholangitis, which causes inflammation of the bile ducts can increase risk of developing cancer, too

Having any of the conditions mentioned above does not mean that the person will develop cancer.

These risk factors just increase susceptibility, hence people with any of these conditions must get screened regularly. Several non-invasive scanning tests and blood tests are available to diagnose tumors and cancers in the early stages. People without any of these conditions may also develop gall ladder cancer in the same way.

Treatment of gall bladder cancer

All cancers have similar treatments available. New and emerging treatment procedures are also being used in some cases.

Conventional treatment procedures are cheaper but carry risks. Here are the current treatment options available for gall bladder cancer and other cancers:

Chemotherapy

It's the most common type of cancer treatment that uses drugs to kill cancer cells. There can be several side effects of chemotherapy, and the patient usually needs care and medical supervision. This technique is often used for gall bladder cancer.

Heat therapy

It's a type of treatment in which the body tissue is heated to as high as 113 degrees F to kill cancer cells with little or no harm to normal tissue. This technique can be used for milder types of cancers but might not be effective for malignant ones.

Antibodies and mRNA

It's a type of cancer treatment that uses the body's immune response to kill cancer cells. Gall bladder cancer can also be treated using this technique. Recently, mRNA vaccines have been developed to cure cancers.

Radiation therapy

It's a type of cancer treatment that uses high doses of radiation to kill cancer cells and tumors. There can be several side effects of this technique, hence extra care must be given to the patient. This is a common technique used to treat skin cancer.

Surgery

Surgery to remove cancer cells from the body is one of the most conventional treatment procedures. Sometimes, the affected organ is completely removed to prevent the cells from spreading. However, certain cancers cannot be treated through surgical methods.

