Is King Charles stepping down? Viral article claim explored amid Jeffrey Epstein list release scandal 

Claims of King Charles being ready to abdicate the throne have appeared online. Not only have netizens discussed the same on social media platforms but news outlets have also reported about the supposed stepping down. Multiple online publications claimed that the Prince and Princess of Wales were expected to reign soon. However, the claims are far from the truth.

X (formerly known as Twitter) user @TraderGirlQ was one among the many who took to the social networking site to speculate about King Charles stepping down. They went on to add:

“It looks like EPSTEIN’S flight log is about to take out The King any day now!”

The netizen also claimed that the current 75-year-old expressed confidence in the “younger generation’s ability to carry on the royal legacy” on social media. It was revealed that he supposedly made the decision to “enjoy the remainder of his life with his wife and grandchildren.”

The News International also revealed on their website that the current monarch shared a post on social media to express that he was “fully satisfied” with handing over leadership of the Firm to Prince William and Kate Middleton. The website also noted that Prince William did not personally want his father to abdicate the throne.

The Daily Record also revealed that a royal commentator claimed that the current king was planning to “leave the show” once this “incredibly difficult transition phase” for the monarchy ends. The website also noted that the unidentified commentator was referring to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit from the British royal family in 2020.

As the claims continue to circulate online, it is worth noting that they are far from the truth.

King Charles has not announced his abdication

Despite news outlets and netizens claiming that King Charles is planning to abdicate, the allegations remain untrue. At the time of writing this article, no official statement has been released either by his representatives or on social media about his possible abdication. It is also worth noting that the British royal family has never hinted or publicly claimed that King Charles would be abdicating in the future.

It also remains unclear as to why King Charles was referenced when it came to convicted s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein’s case as he is not the royal who was exposed for having links to the latter. The United Kingdom’s Prince Andrew, who allegedly has ties with Epstein, was the only royal who had been accused of forcing a 17-year-old to engage in s*xual relations with him at the time of writing this article.

There is speculation that he will be named in the Jeffrey Epstein documents, which are to be released soon. According to the allegations, not only is Prince Andrew expected to be mentioned in the document listing all of Epstein’s acquaintances, but former U.S. President Bill Clinton is also expected to be named in the same.

Hence, it is safe to say that the viral reports of King Charles stepping down are not true. It is important to verify such information with credible and established news organizations as several internet users tend to spread disinformation online.