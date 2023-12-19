"It should reflect the Queen's death": Harry and Meghan blasted for not deleting or updating Sussex Royal website with Elizabeth II's demise

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being criticized for the existence of the Sussex Royal website alongside the continued use of the title Sussex Royal, despite the fact that they stepped down as Royals back in 2020 and reportedly agreed to not use the title henceforth. Even the Instagram account for Sussex Royal has continued to exist.

Netizens have now expressed their criticism on different social media platforms towards the existence of the Sussex Royal website and Instagram account. According to Mirror, the website features a statement confirming that Harry and Meghan have stepped down as Royals.

However, netizens have, in particular, mentioned a section that reads "Serving the Monarchy." The page has not been updated even though Queen Elizabeth passed away in 2022 and Harry's father was crowned King Charles III, as per a Daily Mail exclusive.

One of the few people who spoke to The Daily Mail about the same addressed the changes that were not implemented on the Sussex website, noting:

"At the very least it should reflect the Queen's death and be updated with King Charles III."

Existence of the Sussex Royal website attracts criticism from netizens

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Sussex Royal website and Instagram page are still live despite the duo having stepped down as Royals. The royal couple has been criticized on social media, most recently for a section that is reportedly still not updated to mention Queen Elizabeth II's death.

The Daily Mail reported that the Sussex Royal website's launch was not appreciated by the Queen in 2020. The same has also been addressed in Omid Scobie's book, Endgame. When netizens learned of the website's existence, they took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their frustration about it.

There are no details available on who is currently operating the website. However, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly tried to register Sussex Royal as a global trademark to launch merchandise under it, as per The Daily Mail. However, that plan was discarded following a conversation with the Queen.

It must be noted that the royal family website removed the title of His Royal Highness for Prince Harry back in August this year. According to E! Online, when Harry and Meghan stepped down as Royals in 2020, Buckingham Palace stated that the royal couple would discontinue using the titles of His Royal Highness.

The Royal Family website was later updated and had a drop-down menu redirecting to four more web pages, as per Independent. Under a section called Royal Websites, there are four segments - The Royal Collection Trust, The Prince's Trust, The Royal Foundation, and The Duke of Edinburgh's Award.

Prince Harry recently won his phone hacking lawsuit

According to People magazine, on December 15, 2023, Justice Fancourt declared a verdict in Prince Harry's phone hacking lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers. The verdict stated that 15 articles published by MGN were based on information acquired via hacking Harry and his associates' phones.

Harry sued MGN back in October 2019. In an official statement at the time, Harry said that his wife was a victim of a "British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences."

The MGN articles made multiple claims, including Harry's alleged visit to a strip club, attempting to allegedly reconcile with his former girlfriend Chelsy Davy after their breakup, and more.