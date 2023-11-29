Is ‘racist royal’ named in Dutch translation of Endgame? Omid Scobie denies allegation as Holland publishers put sales on hold

The Dutch version of Omid Scobie's new book titled Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival has been removed from the stores in the Netherlands after it reportedly named a royal racist. According to the Independent, the name appeared on the book due to a translation error.

The Netherlands was ordered by the US to stop the sales of Scobie's book, and further instructions are currently pending on the same. The Independent states that the book allegedly mentioned something that was linked to an interview of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

Expand Tweet

During the interview, Meghan claimed that one of the family members reportedly questioned their son's skin color.

The Sun states that the book addresses the alleged claims, and the Dutch version has also revealed the names of the royal racists, due to which it has been pulled from the bookstores.

Omid Scobie's book is involved in controversy for mentioning the allegations of the royal couple

Omid Scobie's book Endgame reportedly stated that two members of the royal household questioned the skin color of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when Meghan was pregnant. The claims mentioned in the book were first reported by The Sun.

Expand Tweet

The Independent states that Scobie knew the identity of the royal racist, but he did not disclose it due to the laws in the UK. Scobie stated the same while speaking to Good Morning, saying that the "names were mentioned in letters between Meghan and Charles," and it was later shared in Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

"We know from sources that Charles was horrified that that's how Meghan felt. Those conversations were, and that he wanted to, sort of as a representative for the family, have that conversation with her."

Meghan revealed to Oprah Winfrey that she was worried for her son, adding that there were "concerns and conversations" regarding his skin color. Oprah asked Meghan about the person who was involved in the conversation, and she replied:

"That was relayed to me from Harry from conversations that family had with him."

While Omid Scobie's book mentioned Meghan's claims, it was eventually removed from the bookstores in the Netherlands. Scobie also responded to the controversy while speaking on the show RTL Boulevard and said:

"The book is in several languages, and unfortunately I do not speak Dutch. But if there are translation errors, I'm sure the publishers will have it under control."

Omid further stated that he is the writer and editor of the English version, and he never mentioned any names in the earlier works that he published.

Omid Scobie's book reveals a lot of unknown details about the Royal Family

Omid Scobie's book has been in the headlines for allegedly revealing unknown details related to the Royal Family. Sky News reported that King Charles and Meghan Markle exchanged letters that mentioned the names of the two people who were concerned about the skin color of the royal couple's unborn son.

The book additionally addresses the failure of King Charles to have command over his family and the problems between him and Prince William. It also speaks of the sympathy of Queen Elizabeth II towards Meghan Markle.