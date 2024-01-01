Why did the Queen of Denmark announce her abdication? Reason explored as Danish monarch to step down from the throne after 52 years

After 52 years on the throne, the Queen of Denmark, Margrethe II, declared her intention to step down. As such, her son will take over as head of the nation's monarchy. In her yearly New Year's Eve speech on December 31, the queen made the announcement and reassured the Danish people that it was the right choice.

In the speech to the country on Sunday, the 83-year-old queen explained that she had arrived at this decision due to her declining health. She also said that on January 14, she will formally resign.

The Queen of Denmark, Margrethe, 83, further stated that following her back surgery in early 2023, she began to "think about the future" and when to hand over the crown's obligations to her son. During her speech, she further declared that she knew it was the right time to take the step.

The Queen of Denmark is stepping down from the throne due to her health issues

The Queen of Denmark has reigned for a really long time

After 52 years in office, the Queen of Denmark, Margrethe II, declared on Sunday that she will abdicate and give the kingdom to her son, Crown Prince Frederik.

The queen, who has held the title of longest-reigning living monarch in Europe, declared during her New Year's speech that she will abdicate on January 14. It is the anniversary of the day she took the throne at age 31 after her father, King Frederik IX, passed away.

According to The Guardian, she said:

“I have decided that now is the right time. On 14 January 2024- 52 years after I succeeded my beloved father- I will step down as Queen of Denmark. I leave the throne to my son Crown Prince Frederik”.

The Queen of Denmark used her own experience from a back surgery she had in February 2023 to illustrate her outlook on the future. It caused her to reevaluate her situation and plan for the future, which led her to decide that it was the perfect time to pass the baton to the next generation.

As per sources like NBC News and Times Now, she said:

"The surgery naturally gave rise to thinking about the future - whether the time had come to leave the responsibility to the next generation. Time is running out, and the ills are increasing. You can no longer overcome the same things as you once could”.

According to The Guardian, Mette Frederiksen, the prime minister of Denmark, expressed gratitude to the Queen of Denmark for her services. She said:

“On behalf of the entire population, I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Her Majesty the Queen for her lifelong dedication and tireless efforts for the kingdom".

She further added:

“Queen Margrethe is the epitome of Denmark and throughout the years has put words and feelings into who we are as a people and as a nation".

Frederik Andre Henrik Christian has been the heir apparent to the Danish monarchy since his birth on May 26, 1968. When crowned, he'll be Frederik X. The 55-year-old, unlike the British royals, will not be crowned, though. This is because Sweden and Denmark don't have coronation ceremonies.

On the other hand, following the passing of her father, King Frederik IX, on January 14, 1972, the queen assumed the title of Her Majesty.