Who is The Blessed Madonna? Musician reacts to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak using their song on his Instagram post

American DJ and musician, The Blessed Madonna, reacted to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak using their music in an Instagram post shared on Saturday, November 25, 2023. In the comments section of the politician's post, the DJ commented:

"I just want to say, for the record, I'd rather hear my own death rattle echoing in my ears, as I plunge happily into the void than hear the sound of my voice in an ad for the Tories."

The musician also posted a tweet about the same:

For the uninitiated, Tories refers to those who support the conservative party in the United Kingdom. The term has Irish roots and was historically a name for a British political faction that would later become the Conservative and Unionist Party. Sunak's posts featured the musician's song with Fred again.., titled Marea (we’ve lost dancing).

Marea Stamper a.k.a The Blessed Madonna (formerly known as The Black Madonna), is an American music producer and DJ hailing from rural Kentucky. They are known for their eclectic style, ranging from classic electro to new wave and house. Stamper's remix of Dua Lipa's Levitating won them several accolades.

The Blessed Madonna has been vocal in their criticism of Rishi Sunak's handling of the Israel-Gaza conflict

Stamper's comment hinted at their dissatisfaction with the current Prime Minister and his stance in the Israeal-Palestine war. Following their original comment, they added, "What comes next is an election," emphasizing the importance of the election and the potential consequences of its outcome. Their comment, however, was a clear indication that they would not allow their music to stand against their beliefs.

As news of The Blessed Madonna's remark spread, several internet users praised them for their stance on the matter. Here are some responses seen under @PopCrave's post about the development:

As a non-binary person, Stamper has been a strong advocate for LGBTQ+ rights. They have also spoken in support of peace in Gaza in the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict which has claimed over 14,000 lives. Along with several other musicians like Last Dinner Party and Architects, they signed an open letter calling for a ceasefire.

However, not everyone was happy with The Blessed Madonna's comment under Sunak's post. User @corey_steele05 responded to the comment by stating that they'd rather be a "Tory" than identify as a non-binary person. To which, Stamper responded:

"I don't have an insult worse than the one you've already levied on your own. Good luck. You'll need it."

This month, The Blessed Madonna released a two-track EP titled, Carry Me Higher. The EP is a collaboration with US soul singer and musician Danielle Ponder and consists of multiple versions of the tracks, Carry Me Higher and Something Doesn’t Feel Right.

Stamper had not commented further on the posts at the time of writing this article.