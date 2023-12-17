The Crown season 6 fact check: How did Kate Middleton and Prince William meet?

As fans dive into The Crown Season 6, they are all excited for the juicy mix of real and made-up stories about the British royal family. The show takes us through important events from 1997 to 2005, but it also makes fans question how true it stays to reality, especially when it comes to Prince William and Kate Middleton's love story.

This fact-check dives into the important events of The Crown Season 6 and how they relate to real life - walking the line between historical accuracy and creative interpretation. As fans get lost in the captivating stories, they will start to see how truth and artistic freedom come together.

How did William and Kate meet?

The true story of how Prince William and Kate Middleton met, as shown in The Crown Season 6, is quite different. Instead of the show's dramatic version, they had a planned meeting in their dorm at St. Salvator's Hall in September 2001, during their time at the University of St Andrews.

Contrary to how the show portrays it, the official story is that Prince William and Kate met on purpose while they were studying at St. Andrews. They were friends for a year before they decided to give it a shot and become a couple.

In a 2010 engagement interview with USA Today, Kate humorously recalled Prince William's observation that,

"I think you said I actually went bright red when I met you and sort of scuttled off."

The Crown season 6: Did William date Lola?

In Season 6 of The Crown, Prince William's love life gets a fictional twist when he starts seeing Lola Kincaid. Even though Lola isn't a real person, she's based on William's actual college girlfriend. Their relationship plays out at a party in St. Andrews, and things go downhill when Lola finds out about William's feelings for Kate Middleton.

The Crown Season 6 tells the story of William's love life before Kate and introduces Lola Airedale-Cavendish-Kincaid, a fancy character who has a strong connection with the prince.

Lola may not be a real person, but she's a creative portrayal of the fancy people connected to Prince William before he got together with Kate Middleton. She adds some drama and depth to the whole story about the royal family.

Did Princess Kate ever meet Princess Diana?

(L) Princess Kate never met (R) Princess Diana in real life (Images via Chris Jackson and National Portrait Gallery)

In The Crown Season 6, there's an interesting question about the connection between Princess Kate and the legendary Princess Diana. The show delves into whether Kate ever got the opportunity to meet Diana, adding a historical perspective to the storyline.

This segment reveals the truth behind this speculative encounter, showing that Kate Middleton and Princess Diana never actually met while considering all the emotional and historical complexities.

Turns out that the scene in The Crown Season 6 where young Kate meets Diana and Prince William is made up. According to Newsweek, Kate and William didn't meet until 2001 when they were both in university, which was four years after Diana passed away in '97. And just to set the record straight, Kate herself confirmed in April 2023 that she never actually crossed paths with Diana.

Watch The Crown season 6 only on Netflix. The first half of the season dropped on November 16, 2023, with the second half following on December 14, 2023.