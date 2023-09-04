Netflix teases Royal Wedding in The Crown season 6

Netflix's The Crown is coming to an end with season 6, and Netflix has released promotional pictures from the upcoming season, which tease a royal wedding that is brewing. In its latest tweet, Netflix released a new image teasing the controversial 2005 royal wedding between Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, which will likely be the pivotal point of the upcoming season.

The royal drama series, which was first launched in 2016, follows the trials and tribulations of the British Royal Family. The series began with the death of King George VI and the subsequent succession of his daughter, Queen Elizabeth, to the throne. The finale season of The Crown will temporarily bring an end to the royal story with the death of Princess Diana and a royal nuptial.

Much to the surprise of fans, it will not be Prince William's or Prince Harry’s royal wedding that will be covered by the series. Going by Netflix's tweet, viewers will get to see Prince Charles getting married to Camilla Parker-Bowles, a wedding that took place in 2005 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, seven years after Princess Diana's tragic death. Netflix made this news public with a photo of the order of the ceremony that reads:

"Service of Prayer and Dedication following the marriage of His Royal Highness, the Prince of Wales and Her Royal Highness, the Duchess of Cornwall."

It is said that Queen Elizabeth II initially disproved the scandalous relationship that had brought the family into disrepute and reportedly left the wedding celebration to watch horse racing. It is no secret that Charles had an affair with Camilla. Even Princess Diana famously said in an interview that there were “three people” in her marriage, referring to Parker-Bowles.

However, after her demise, Parker-Bowles began to be accepted more openly as Charles' partner, and eventually the two were married in a civil ceremony in 2005.

According to Claudia Harrison, the actor who plays Princess Anne in seasons 5 and 6 of The Crown, the wedding was the final scene to be shot while filming season 6.

It was reportedly filmed at York Minster Cathedral in England in the presence of the entire family, including Imelda Staunton, who plays the Queen in the final two seasons, and Jonathan Pryce, who plays her husband, Prince Phillip. Ed McVey was also there as Prince William, and Luther Ford was there as Prince Harry.

More about the upcoming season of The Crown

The Crown season 6 will continue the story of the royal family during the 1990s and early 2000s. It is expected to explore Princess Diana's death and the impact it had on those close to her. The series will not depict her fatal car crash but follow the events leading up to it in three episodes.

Elizabeth Debicki will be reprising her role as Princess Diana. Dominic West will also reprise his role as the Prince of Wales, while Olivia Williams will play bride-to-be Camilla Parker Bowles. They will be joined by Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Phillip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Ed McVery as Prince William, Luther Ford as Prince Harry, James Murray as Prince Andrew, Sam Woolf as Prince Edward, and Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton.

The Crown season 6 is coming to Netflix this November.