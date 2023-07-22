The Crown season 6: Tentative Release Date, what to expect, cast, and everything we know so far

The Crown season 6 is almost here and it's sure to be a royal affair. With numerous scandalous storylines in store and an amazing star cast, the upcoming season promises to be even more dramatic and gripping than all its previous installments.

While the official release date of the beloved historical drama hasn't been released yet, the show is rumored to arrive sometime in the fall of this year. The filming began in September 2022, however, it was halted just eight days into production due to the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II. The filming thus started rather late and ended in May of this year.

Numerous photos and videos of scene shootings have taken over social media, further increasing the excitement and anticipation for the show.

According to Vogue, the show will be covering the period between 1990 and 2010 leading the fans to already speculate about which major events will be depicted. While some believe that the show will focus on the marriage of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, others believe that the show will be centered on the new royals, Kate Middleton and Prince William.

Regardless of whatever storyline the show chooses to depict, the upcoming season is sure to be a must-watch for fans, given that it will be covering a tumultuous and turbulent period of the monarchy which saw numerous big changes in the monarchy that changed the course of history forever.

The Crown season 6: The Death of a Princess and the Rise of a New Generation

A Life Cut Short, a Legacy Endures

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in The Crown (Image via IMDb)

The season finale of The Crown season 5 saw Prince Charles and Princess Diana finally getting divorced in 1996 after a long back and forth between their publicists.

The lack of interference by the Queen in their relationship led to multiple scandalous instances between the couple, including the leak of Diana's 'secret tapes' that had been recorded by her close friend James Colhurst. The shocking revelations rocked the country and brought the monarchy much hate and criticism from the public.

Picking up right where it left off, The Crown season 6 will shift focus to the next major event that changed the trajectory of the monarchy forever.

Diana, who had moved on and become a humanitarian after her separation and had got together with the wealthy Dodi Fayed, was involved in a tragic car crash in the year 1997. Being true people's princess, her death was a national tragedy and sparked a wave of public grief and mourning and shook the foundation of the monarchy.

This particular storyline will be explored in length, as Deadline reported that the show had been filming multiple scenes that led up to the Princess' eventual death in Paris. While it has been confirmed that the show will not be showing the crash sequence itself, it is reasonable to assume that the show will be detailing the aftermath of the tragedy and its effect on the global public and the members of the monarchy.

A Fairytale Ending?

Olivia William and Dominic West as Camilla Parker Bowles and Prince Charles in The Crown (Image via IMDb)

It is no secret that the characters of Camilla Parker Bowles and Prince Charles haven't been depicted by the show in the best of lights. While the show has been accused of dramatizing some particular storylines, this one takes the cake. Season 6 of The Crown will show the marriage of Camilla Parker Bowles and Prince Charles, and it is sure to be a controversial one.

In the past, the show has certainly not been kind to these characters particularly, so much so that the real that the actual Prince Charles himself has taken an issue with the portrayal of his relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles.

According to Cosmopolitan, in a meeting with ministers, he reportedly quipped,

"Hello, nice to meet you all. I’m nowhere near how they portray me on Netflix."

In the previous seasons, the viewers have been acquainted with the complex nature of their relationship, and also with the fact that the monarchy did not take a liking to Camilla. It will be interesting to see how The Crown season 6 details the events that led up to their eventual marriage after Princess Diana's death, and whether they finally take a more sympathetic approach.

The Rise of the Young Royals

Meg Bellamy and Ed McVey as Kate and William in The Crown (Image via IMDb)

Fans of the show realize that this storyline has been a long time coming. The Crown season 6 will likely feature one of the most eagerly anticipated stories as viewers will finally meet William and Kate. The upcoming season will entail their entire journey at St. Andrews College, from their first meeting in a college bar to their eventual romance.

Due to showrunner Peter Morgan's 20-year rule, The Crown season 6 will, as previously indicated, cover the years 1990 to 2010. However, given that William and Kate got engaged in the year 2010, it is uncertain how much of their tale will be depicted on the show.

It is likely that the show will focus on the early years of their relationship, given that this was the time the duo was finding their way in the world and accustoming to the pressures of being in the public eye.

Will The Crown season 6 cover Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Netflix's Harry & Meghan (Image via IMDb)

This is a popular question on everyone's mind, but despite popular demand, the answer is no. In an interview with The Wrap, show creator Peter Morgan stated that he adheres to the "20-year rule", which states that he prefers to wait at least 20 years before tackling real-life events.

This indicates that the romance between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is still too recent for him to recreate, and therefore would not be covered in The Crown season 6.

He spoke about the same in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, where he commented:

"Meghan and Harry are in the middle of their journey, and I don’t know what their journey is or how it will end. One wishes some happiness, but I’m much more comfortable writing about things that happened at least 20 years ago."

The Crown season 6: A Star-Studded Cast for a Royal Saga

The cast of The Crown (Image via IMDb)

The cast for The Crown season 6 will see the return of numerous fan-favorite actors and actresses from the previous season.

In the lead role of the Queen, veteran actress Imelda Staunton will take over from Olivia Colman, who has portrayed the monarch in seasons 3 and 4 of the show. Bringing a new gravitas to her role, Staunton has been lauded by audiences and critics for her phenomenal performance and will, no doubt, exceed expectations in the upcoming season.

Other returning cast members for The Crown season 6 are Jonathan Pryce as Prince Phillip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles, and Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed, among numerous others.

In addition, the show will also be featuring newcomers Meg Bellamy and Ed McVey who will be playing Kate Middleton and Prince William respectively.

The duo has already managed to garner headlines and take all over social media as new images of their characters are being released by Netflix. Fans are eager to see how the show explores their beautiful relationship, and whether the actors will be to do justice to the iconic real-life characters.

All considered The Crown season 6 will be a must-watch for the fans. The controversial storylines, star-studded cast, and historical accuracy are sure to make this season one of the most talked about of the series.

The Crown season 6 is scheduled to premiere in the fall of this year.