The Crown season 6: Release date and time for all episodes

The Crown season 6 episode 1 is set to be released on Netflix on Nov. 16. The show will be released in two parts, a month apart. In the realm of entertainment, few stories have captured audiences' fascination, quite like the saga of British Royalty as shown by The Crown.

Season 5 was darker than any of the seasons. It covered the messy public image of the Crown Prince Charles III and Princess Diana. The fifth season showed Queen Elizabeth struggling to modernize the monarchy, while the sixth season is supposed to be a continuity of that struggle. The upcoming season will also get into Lady Diana's death.

The final chapter of this series, aptly referred to as the concluding act, is set to unfold on Netflix soon.

The Crown season 6 part 1: Release date and time for all regions

The Crown will be released in two parts. The first part will be released on Nov. 16, comprising four episodes of 60 minutes each. Fans can mark their calendar for a binge-worthy experience, with the second part of season 6 slated for release on Dec. 14.

Below are the release dates and timings of season 6, part 1, for every region, along with the affiliated time zones:

Eastern Time (ET): Thursday, November 16, 3 am

Pacific Time (PT): Thursday, November 16, 12 am (midnight)

Central Time (CT): Thursday, November 16, 2 am

Mountain Time (MT): Thursday, November 16, 1 am

British Time (BST): Thursday, November 16, 8 am

Indian Standard Time (IST): Thursday, November 16, 1.30 pm

Central European Time (CET): Thursday, November 16, 9 am

Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT): Thursday, November 16, 7 pm

Philippine Time (PHT): Thursday, November 16, 4 pm

Brazil Time (BRT): Thursday, November 16, 12 am (midnight)

Where to watch The Crown season 6 episode 1 of part 1? All streaming platforms explored

The trailer for the first part of the 6th season was dropped on Oct. 26 and was appreciated by fans throughout the world. The show will be available for streaming only on Netflix.

How many episodes will there be in The Crown season 6?

The show will be released in two parts. The first part will have 60-minute-long episodes and will be followed by part two.

That spaces out the show for some good suspense that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats. The first part of the show will be released all at once at 3 am ET. All viewers across the globe will be given access to it at the same time.

The Crown season 6 cast, plot and everything we know so far

The show’s final season will be centered around the tumultuous period that the royals had from 1997 to 2005.

The era saw everything from the university romance of Prince William and Kate Middleton to the wedding of King Charles III to Camilla, as well as the rumored relationship of Diana with Dodi Fayed.

All that promises to make the upcoming season an entertainment extravaganza. The highlight of this controversial season, though, will be the mysterious death of the loved royal princess Diana.

As fans gear up for this sensational journey through a pivotal period in monarchy history, The Crown season 6 promises to deliver a captivating blend of history, scandal, and royal intrigue.