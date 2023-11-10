IN PHOTOS: Jason Kelce's wife Kylie channels Princess Diana in iconic Eagles jacket

Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles are football royalty. They made it to Super Bowl LVII last season and are looking good early in 2023, winning eight of their first nine games. Another Super Bowl appearance is possible if their excellent fortunes continue.

But to celebrate their recent success, the team brought out the 90s Letterman Jacket made famous by the late Princess Diana. Kelce’s wife, Kylie, modeled the iconic jersey before they made it available to the public.

Jason Kelce’s wife wore a part of royalty via the Eagles’ Kelly Green jacket

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Instagram they’ve put up copies of the rare jacket for sale with Kylie Kelce as their model. They also auctioned the same jacket autographed by Kylie to raise funds for the Eagles Autism Foundation.

The Kelly Green Eagles jacket Jason Kelce's wife wore is a hot item because it was explicitly made for Princess Diana. It sported green and silver colors, the late royalty’s favorite colors. During Grace Kelly's funeral, the Princess of Wales shared that information with former Eagles statistician Jack Edelstein.

In an article by People Magazine’s Janine Henni, Edelstein promised to send her some Eagles gear in her favorite colors. But when the then-Eagles owner Leonard Tose learned about this information, he didn’t want to send ordinary shirts to the princess.

Hence, they had the original version of this custom jacket made as part of the package sent to her. She wore it during a trip to Alton Towers Theme Park in June 1994.

Mitchell and Ness sold replicas for $400, which are already sold out. Some copies are already sold on online platforms like eBay for $1,000.

Meanwhile, some shoppers experienced a crazy situation when they tried getting their hands on one of these jackets from the Eagles Pro Shop in South Philadelphia. In an article by 6ABC’s Christie Ileto, a buyer who came from New Jersey described that Pro Shop employees were getting mobbed for this highly-sought item.

While copies of the Kelly Green jacket are selling like hotcakes, no one knows where the original Eagles jacket is or who currently owns it.

Jason Kelce and the Eagles have their bye in Week 10

With the Eagles on a one-week break, Jason Kelce had time to join Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit in the Thursday Night Football booth. But after the bye, the defending NFC champions will undergo a brutal five-game stretch, starting in their Super Bowl LVIII rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11.

From there, they will face the Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, and Seattle Seahawks, in that order. Those teams have winning records, testing Philadelphia’s mettle against tougher competition. Only three of their eight victories over nine weeks came against teams with winning records.