The Crown Season 6 Part 2: Release date and time for all countries

Netflix released the first four episodes of The Crown season 6 on November 16, 2023. These episodes primarily depicted Princess Diana, played by Elizabeth Debicki, in the last weeks of her life before her tragic death in a 1997 car crash. Furthermore, the rest of the season is scheduled for release a month later.

The focus of the second part will change to happier times within the royal family. Moreover, now that the fans are done watching the first part of the show, the buzz around the second part surges. Fans of the show are eager to know all about the forthcoming part.

When will The Crown Season 6 Part 2 be released?

A still from season 6 of the show (Image via Netflix)

According to Netflix, The Crown season 6 part 2 will be released on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at 3 a.m. ET. Below is the release schedule for all the episodes:

Pacific Time (PT): Thursday, 14 December 2023, 12:00 AM Central Time (CT): Thursday, 14 December 2023, 2:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): Thursday, December 14, 2023, 8:00 AM Central European Time (CET): Thursday, 14 December 2023, 9:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST): Thursday, 14 December 2023, 1:30 PM China Standard Time (CST): Thursday, 14 December 2023, 4:00 PM Japan Standard Time (JST): Thursday, 14 December 2023, 5:00 PM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): Thursday, 14 December 2023, 7:00 PM

What will The Crown season 6, part 2, cover?

A still from season 6 of the show (Image via Netflix)

The Crown season 6, part one, begins with Diana's death and then moves back to her final eight weeks. Diana balances love and anxiety during this time, dating Dodi Fayed, while Prince Charles works to garner public approval for his relationship with Camilla. Diana's life, rich with global travel, charity work, and shielding her sons from the media, ends in tragedy.

Furthermore, her death forces the royal family to confront tough lessons about their legacy and ethics. By the end of Part One, the monarchy is forever altered.

Therefore, part two of season 6 shifts to the early 2000s, focusing on William and Harry as adults. Without their mother, they rely heavily on each other, especially William, who is preparing to be king.

The upcoming episodes will show a more modern royal family, including Prince Charles and Camilla's wedding. Viewers will also see Prince William meeting Kate Middleton at the University of Saint Andrews and might witness Princess Margaret's death.

How many episodes will be there in The Crown season 6, part 2?

A still from season 6 of the show (Image via Netflix) A still from season 6 of the show (Image via Netflix)

The Crown season 6, part 2, will consist of six episodes. Contrarily, part one of season 6 featured four episodes centered on Princess Diana.

Why is The Crown season 6 getting a split release?

A still from season 6 of the show (Image via Netflix)

The split release considers the sensitivity surrounding Diana's death and aims to respect the audience and the royal family. It could also be attributed to the season's focus on Queen Elizabeth grappling with Diana's actions and the crash's aftermath. Like in Part 1, she will remain a key figure in Part 2.

Additionally, the season concludes around 2004 or 2005, featuring significant events like Queen Elizabeth's Golden Jubilee.

Overall, season 6 of the series multifacetedly portrays the British royal family. Its split-season format boosts anticipation and respect for sensitive topics.

The first part, which captivated viewers, paved the way for the much-awaited second part. The future release, on the other hand, promises to delve into the pivotal chapters of the early 2000s.