What parts of The Crown are not true? Missed major plot misses by Netflix series explored ahead

The Crown, a dramatized portrayal of British royal history, has become a global phenomenon on Netflix. However, as the series enters its sixth and final season, examing the occasions where historical truth is traded off is critical. The Crown has a knack for blending reality and fantasy as it navigates the complicated labyrinth of British royal history.

The show's label since season 5 as a ‘fictional dramatization’ serves as a reminder of its departure from strict historical accuracy. While the show aims to entertain, it's essential to acknowledge where fiction diverges from historical fact. In this article, we explore some creative liberties taken by the British drama.

Parts of The Crown that are untrue

Despite the Netflix show's popularity, it faces criticism for historical inaccuracies. While certain incidents depicted in the series align with historical truths, the details and timelines are often molded to fit the narrative arc.

Season 5, for instance, depicts a meeting between Prince Charles and Prime Minister John Major regarding the Queen's potential abdication. However, there's no solid evidence supporting such a meeting, emphasizing how creative liberties can reshape historical narratives.

Royal Flings: Timing Troubles

The show's portrayal of a royal love quadrangle involving Princess Anne, Prince Charles, and their respective relationships with Andrew and Camilla Parker Bowles takes creative liberties with timelines. While relationships did occur, the timing presented in the series diverges from historical reality.

The Sunday Times Leak: A Clash with Reality

A clash with reality emerges in the depiction of The Sunday Times leak in 1986. While the Queen's dismay with Thatcher's approach is true, the show's version of events, including instructing her press secretary to share her feelings with the press, is at odds with historical accounts.

Churchill's Relationship with the Queen: Frosty or Cordial?

The Crown presents a frosty relationship between the Queen and Winston Churchill, portraying him as stern and serious. In reality, their relationship was cordial, with the Queen expressing Churchill as her favorite prime minister due to the enjoyable collaboration. The series chooses to omit this lighter side of the legendary PM.

Michael Fagan's Palace Break-Ins: A Dramatized Encounter

The dramatization of Michael Fagan's palace break-ins introduces discrepancies between fiction and reality. While Fagan did break into Buckingham Palace, the show embellishes the encounter, suggesting he engaged in a conversation with the Queen to express his displeasure with Thatcher's stewardship.

Princess Margaret's Objection: A Fictional Twist

The Crown introduces a fictional twist, with Princess Margaret openly objecting to Charles and Diana's wedding. While it's plausible that Margaret had reservations, there is no historical evidence supporting her vocal objection. This embellishment stems from creative decisions rather than factual accounts.

The Crown season 6: Diana's Last Year

As season 6 delves into the tragic death of Princess Diana, portrayed by Elizabeth Debicki, emotions run high. Debicki, in preparing for the role, emphasized Diana's profound love for her sons, William and Harry.

The Crown has captivated audiences with its portrayal of five decades of British royal history, from Queen Elizabeth's wedding in 1947 to the much-publicized divorce of Princess Diana and Prince Charles in season five. Divided into two parts, part one of The Crown season 6 starts streaming on November 16, 2023, on Netflix and chronicles the events leading to Princess Diana's tragic death, offering a sequential narrative.

Creator Peter Morgan promises unexpected turns in the upcoming season, spanning 1997 to the 2000s. The second part of The Crown season 6, scheduled for December 14, 2023, will take a more non-linear approach, delving into individual stories within the overarching plot.