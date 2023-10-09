The Crown season 6 to be released in two parts

Much like some of the more anticipated and watched shows on Netflix in the past year, The Crown will also be divided into two parts for its final season, a release format that did not apply to the previous five seasons of the show. After some speculations around the final season, the multiple Emmy winning show will return for its final round on November 14, 2023.

The first half of the series, which premieres on November 14, will contain four episodes. The series will ultimately conclude with the last six episodes on December 14, 2023, which is four weeks from the release of the first half. The four-week gap period has been used by Netflix for several of its newer popular releases, like Stranger Things season 4 and Better Call Saul season 6.

Apart from the date announcement and the news of the split final season, Netflix also released a short teaser for The Crown season 6, which is also the first proper glimpse at the show.

The Crown remains one of the most acclaimed and beloved shows on the platform.

What to expect from The Crown season 6?

As The Crown follows real events from the British Royal Family, it has always been a tremendously intriguing job for fans to predict what they would see next. The final season of the show will cover some of the most crucial years of the Royal Family, and quite controversial ones too.

The last 10 episodes will cover the years 1997–2005, which include some big events like Princess Diana's death and King Charles and Queen Camilla's 2005 wedding. This guarantees a packed season for the royals in what could be a riveting finale to a brilliant show.

The short teaser shifts the focus of the series back to Queen Elizabeth, as she is depicted through the various phases of her life, which also included the various actresses who played the character, including Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, and Imelda Staunton, who will take up the role for the final time in this season.

Moreover, Ed McVey and Luther Ford will take on the roles of Prince William and Prince Harry in the later episodes of this season, which should conclude by at least ending Elizabeth's story.

Speaking about this season, executive producer Suzanne Mackie told The Hollywood Reporter:

"I am really, really proud of this final season. I think it’s some of our best work...Imelda is extraordinary as the queen, she really is. And I don’t want to spoil the very end, but it’s really beautiful and, I think, quite profound, and it feels like a culmination of a very long journey."

The Crown has won 21 Emmy awards to date and will look for more with its upcoming season.