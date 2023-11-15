The Crown season 6: Did Prince Philip like Diana? Royal family relationship explored

With The Crown season 6 poised to captivate audiences, the series is set to leave an indelible mark on the dramatized retelling of British royal history. Set against the backdrop of 1997 to the 2000s, this season delves into the aftermath of Princess Diana's death, Prince William's courtship of Kate Middleton, and another royal wedding.

In this exploration, we dissect the royal dynamics that shaped this pivotal era, focusing on Prince Philip's relationship with Diana, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the monarchy's most modern season.

Did Prince Philip Actually Like Diana?

Amid the details of Charles and Diana's divorce, a surprising ally emerges for Diana—Prince Philip. While their public relationship appeared strained, leaked letters tell a different story, unraveling a nuanced dynamic between the two.

Princess Diana and Prince Phillips (Image via Country Living)

Signed "fondest love, Pa," Philip's letters express support for Diana, acknowledging Charles's folly in risking everything for Camilla. However, the letters also delve into Diana's role in the marital discord, hinting at a complex web of emotions within the royal family.

Reportedly, the late monarch had encouraged the boys to follow their mother's coffin in the iconic procession from Kensington Palace to Westminster Abbey in London by saying, "I'll walk if you walk." It's quite likely that the tragic incident will be shown in The Crown season 6.

Did Prince Philip Force Charles to Marry Diana?

The union of Charles and Diana, iconic yet tumultuous, harbored secrets and pressures beyond the couple themselves. Revelations suggest that Prince Philip exerted influence on Charles to propose to Diana, adding a layer of complexity to this narrative. Despite Charles's reservations, paternal expectations prevailed, setting the stage for a marriage marred by doubts from its inception.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles (Image via Reader's Digest)

The short engagement and lingering uncertainties cast a shadow over the union, prompting questions about the role familial expectations played in shaping the destiny of the heir to the throne. It is noteworthy that King Charles places no responsibility for the failed marriage on his father or anybody else.

Did the Queen Mother Like Diana?

Princess Diana's relationship with the Queen Mother, despite familial connections through Diana's marriage to Prince Charles in 1981, was not consistently amicable. The Queen Mother, a close family friend of Diana's grandmother, Baroness Fermoy, found herself navigating a complex relationship with the young princess.

While Diana became the Queen Mother's granddaughter-in-law, tensions arose as Diana faced challenges in her marriage, marked by romantic turmoil and tabloid scrutiny. The strain intensified with Diana's personal struggles, including battles with bulimia, further complicating her ties with the royal family.

Prince Harry, the Queen Mother, and Princess Diana (Image via Newsweek)

Diana's alleged concerns about the Queen Mother's preference for Prince William over Harry add a layer of familial tension. The revelation of a confrontation between the two sheds light on the dynamics behind the palace walls. As the Queen Mother's financial decisions, favoring Prince Harry later in life came to the fore, it lay the intricacies of royal affection and resentment bare.

The Crown season 6 unveiled

The Crown creator, Peter Morgan, promises a season that will leave viewers gobsmacked. Divided into two parts, the initial episodes chronicle events leading to Princess Diana's tragic death, offering a sequential narrative.

The second part of The Crown season 6, arriving in December, takes a more non-linear approach, delving into individual stories within the overarching plot. Queen Elizabeth II, portrayed by Imelda Staunton, grapples with the monarchy's future as Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles finally wed.

The Crown season 6 spans the years 1997 to the 2000s, culminating in significant historical events like the Golden Jubilee and the war in Kosovo. The Crown season 6's cast, featuring Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, promises to breathe life into these historical figures. Debicki's portrayal emphasizes Diana's love for her sons, William and Harry, offering a nuanced perspective on the iconic figure.

Jonathan Pryce, returning as Prince Philip, mentors a teenage Prince William, portrayed by Rufus Kampa, through the grief of his mother's death. Pryce's personal encounters with Diana and Dodi Fayed add a layer of authenticity to his role.

Against the backdrop of historical events, The Crown season 6 promises surprises and emotional resonance. Part one of The Crown season 6 starts streaming on November 16, 2023, on Netflix.