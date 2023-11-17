The Crown Season 6: Who was Dodi Fayed engaged to? Princess Diana's proposal theory debunked

Much-anticipated, The Crown season 6, a Netflix series chronicling the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, has been set into motion, splitting into two riveting installments. The first set of four episodes dropped on November 16, 2023, and the remaining six are eagerly awaited for December 14, 2023.

In the latest installment of the gripping royal drama, viewers are transported to the lavish suite of the Ritz Paris, the setting for a pivotal moment in the tragic tale of Princess Diana and film producer Dodi Fayed.

Khalid Abdalla in The Crown (Image via Netflix)

The Crown season 6, (likewise of the previous seasons) known for its meticulous detail and dramatic flair, depicts Fayed, portrayed by Khalid Abdalla, poised to propose to Diana. Prior to Diana, Dodi was linked with American model Kelly Fisher.

The Crown season 6: Who was Dodi Fayed engaged to?

Dodi Fayed was engaged to Kelly Fisher. Kentucky-born model, Fisher's life took a turn for the glamorous when she plunged into the world of high fashion, gracing the runways for elite brands like Victoria's Secret, Armani, and Calvin Klein, and appearing on the covers of top-tier magazines.

Kelly Fisher/A still from The Crown (Images via PA/Netflix)

Fisher's rendezvous with destiny began in Paris, in the balmy summer of 1996. There, she crossed paths with Egyptian billionaire Dodi Fayed. The spark between them was immediate and in February 1997.

Barely eight months into their relationship, they took a leap of faith with an engagement, marked by a sapphire and diamond ring. Dodi swept up in the romance, allegedly bought a luxurious house in Malibu for their life together.

Was Dodi Fayed actually engaged to Princess Diana?

The questions, of an engagement between Diana and Dodi, and who was Dodi Fayed engaged to, have been a topic of speculation for years. Following Diana and Dodi's deaths, Mohamed Al Fayed, Dodi's father, pursued legal inquests and propagated theories suggesting the couple planned to marry.

In one of these inquests, evidence surfaced that Dodi had picked out an engagement ring. CCTV footage revealed his visit to a jeweler in Paris, and a ring, inscribed "Dis-moi Oui," which translates to "say yes, darling," was later found in Dodi's apartment. These findings suggest that Dodi may have been planning to propose.

Queen Elizabeth and Mohammed Al Fayed (Image via Tim Graham/Getty)

While Dodi and Diana's connection was undeniable, Dodi was engaged to American model Kelly Fisher before becoming romantically involved with Diana. This adds a layer of complexity to the narrative, as Dodi's personal life was entangled with commitments before his relationship with the Princess.

Elizabeth Debicki in The Crown (Image via Netflix)

Yet, the true intent remains shrouded in mystery. One of the close friends of Diana, Lady Annabel Goldsmith, recalled conversations suggesting that Diana was not serious about marrying Dodi.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl echoed this sentiment, noting that Diana's relationship with Dodi was not headed towards marriage. It seems the relationship provided Diana with companionship during a difficult period in her life, rather than a path to another marriage.

Was Princess Diana pregnant with Dodi Fayed?

While the allure of conspiracy theories often overshadows cold, hard facts, the evidence in this case proves that Princess Diana was in fact not pregnant with Dodi Fayed.

The genesis of this speculation can be traced to Mohamed Al Fayed, father of Dodi, who ignited the conversation by alleging that Diana was expecting his grandchild and that the couple was on the brink of announcing their engagement. His theory went further, suggesting a dark conspiracy involving the royal family and British secret services, who, he claimed, disapproved of the relationship and were plotting against the marriage.

Dominic West, Senan West, Will Powell, and Elizabeth Debicki in No Woman's Land/The Crown (Image via Netflix)

But here’s where fact and fiction diverge. Medical and forensic experts, including forensic scientist Professor Angela Gallop, have refuted these claims. Gallop's meticulous investigation, detailed in her book When The Dogs Don’t Bark: A Forensic Scientist’s Search for the Truth, revealed that Diana's blood samples from the car crash tested negative for the pregnancy hormone hCG.

This hormone typically becomes detectable 11 days post-conception and doubles every 72 hours. According to Gallop, the negative results strongly indicated that Diana was not pregnant at the time of her death.

Senan West and Elizabeth Debicki in Ipatiev House/The Crown (Image via Netflix)

Despite the clarity of these findings, some still cling to the pregnancy theory. Skeptics point to the rapid embalming process Diana underwent post-mortem, arguing it rendered a urine pregnancy test impossible.

However, this procedure was consistent with medical norms, as there was no apparent reason to delay given the nature of Diana's fatal injuries. It’s worth noting that it’s not standard practice to conduct pregnancy tests on deceased women.

Who plays Princess Diana in The Crown?

Elizabeth Debicki, stepped into the shoes of Diana in season 5, continuing through The Crown season 6. Debicki's performance has been described as astounding, capturing the nuances of Diana's personality with an uncanny accuracy that goes beyond mere physical resemblance.

From her characteristic hairstyle to the subtle, protective chin tuck, Debicki has been celebrated for embodying the late princess, not just emulating her.

Elizabeth Debicki in The Crown (Image via Netflix)

Prior to Debicki, the role was portrayed by Emma Corrin in the series' fourth season, marking a significant period in the storyline, which included Diana's marriage to Prince Charles and her journey into the royal family. Corrin, an English actor, brought a blend of sensitivity and strength to the role, garnering acclaim and a Golden Globe for their portrayal.

The series' dedication to authenticity and depth, in depicting the complex life of one of the most recognizable individuals in contemporary history, is noteworthy.

