Netflix's highly anticipated historical drama, The Crown, has reached its final season as it has announced two parts to its release slated for November 16, 2023, and December 14, 2023.

Known for the impeccable story building, impressive castings, and larger-than-life visuals, Peter Morgan's show will be bringing back most of its Season 5 cast with a few new additions. The cast members revealed by Tudum include Imelda Staunton, Elizabeth Debicki, Dominic West, Olivia Williams, Lesley Manville, Claudia Harrison, and Jonathan Pryce - all of whom will be reprising their roles for the final season.

Season 6 of The Crown will be the only season to be produced by Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on 8 September 2022.

The Crown Season 6 - Full cast list explored

1) Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II

Taking up the mantle after Academy-Award-winning actor Olivia Colman in Season 4, Imelda Staunton will be reprising her role as Queen Elizabeth II after the fifth season. The 67-year-old veteran actor from Archway, London has received the British Academy Television Award for Best Actress and Golden Globe Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of the Queen in the previous season.

Apart from her illustrated career in theatre productions which include The Beggar's Opera (1982) and the 1987 revival of The Wizard of Oz, Staunton has been popular for her roles in the Harry Potter franchise as Dolores Umbridge, Sense and Sensibility as Charlotte Palmer, and Paddington as Aunt Lucy.

2) Dominic West as Charles, Prince of Wales

A character whose life and struggles have been central to the plot of The Crown, Charles, Prince of Wales, has been beautifully depicted by Dominic West since the last season. West will be taking upon the role once again as the strained relationship between Diana and Charles takes further shape.

Dominic West, the 53-year-old actor from Sheffield, Yorkshire, received a nomination for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Television Series Drama for The Affair (2014–2019). His previous works include Chicago (2002), The Wire (2002–2008), and Finding Dory (2016).

3) Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Princess of Wales

The 33-year-old from Paris, Elizabeth Debicki will be taking on the role of Princess Diana for the final time. Debicki is an Australian actor who broke into the industry with A Few Best Men and went on to win the AACTA Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her role as Jordan Baker in The Great Gatsby (2013).

She started becoming recognized all over the world with her portrayal of Ayesha, leader of the Sovereign people in Guardians of the Galaxy. She also played the role of Catherine Barton in Christopher Nolan's Tenet.

More on The Crown cast

The Crown Season 6 will bring back Jonathan Pryce as Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Bertie Carvel as Tony Blair, Olivia Williams as Camilla, Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed and Salim Daw as Mohamed al-Fayed. Moreover, Tudum has announced that the roles of young Princes William and Harry will be played by Rufus Kampa and Fflyn Edwards respectively after which Ed McVey and Luther Ford will take on the adult roles.

Continuing from Season 5, Lesley Manville will play Princess Margaret while Claudia Harrison will take on Princess Anne. A new addition to the upcoming episodes would be Meg Bellamy as Catherine Middleton, a classmate of Prince William and his future wife - a relationship that will be explored in the upcoming episodes.