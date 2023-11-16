What time does The Crown Season 6 come out on Netflix?

The Crown Season 6, the final installment of the Netflix original series, will be released on Thursday, November 16, 2023. Created by Peter Morgan, who drew inspiration from his 2006 film The Queen and the 2013 stage play The Audience, this historical drama chronicles the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. The series has been produced by Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television.

Starting with Elizabeth's early days as a young newlywed grappling with her role as the head of the world's most renowned monarchy and her friendship with Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill, the show paints a vivid picture of her life and times.

Imelda Staunton in The Crown (Image via Netflix)

Over the years, the show has received numerous accolades, including sixty-three Primetime Emmy Award nominations for its first four seasons, winning twenty-one of these, and two Golden Globe Awards for Best Television Series—Drama.

The Crown Season 6 release timings for all regions

Spanning six seasons, The Crown meticulously covers different periods of Elizabeth's reign. The series masterfully blends politics, romance, and personal challenges, set against the significant events that shaped the latter half of the 20th century.

Depending on varying geographical locations, The Crown Season 6 Part 1 will be released during the following times:

Pacific Time (PT): 12:00 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16

Mountain Time (MT): 1:00 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16

Central Time (CT): 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16

Eastern Time (ET): 3:00 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16

Alaska Time (AKDT): 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16

Central European Time (CET): 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16

Eastern European Time (EET): 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16.

Australian Eastern Time (AET): 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16.

The Crown Season 6 Part 2 is set to release on December 14.

Watch The Crown Season 6 trailer

Set to a piano-led cover of Mad World, the trailer poignantly captures Diana's struggle with constant media scrutiny, her pursuit of love post-divorce, and the nation's collective grief and frustration with the Royal Family's response to her death.

The final season, divided into two parts, embarks on a journey through Diana's last years, including the infamous Paris car accident, and then shifts focus to the blossoming romance of Prince William and Kate Middleton, alongside Prince Charles' second marriage to Camilla Parker Bowles.

The ensemble cast features Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, and Elizabeth Debicki in the role of Princess Diana, among others.

In this final season, The Crown not only continues its nuanced portrayal of the Royal Family's complex dynamics but also invites viewers to reflect on the impact of Princess Diana's life and death on the monarchy and the world at large.

