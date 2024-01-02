Jeffrey Epstein list: How Prince Andrew avoided s*x assault trial as disgraced financier’s associates set to be named by court

Prince Andrew, a close friend and known associate of convicted s*x trafficker and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, has reportedly avoided another s*x assault trial. This comes after news broke that the second accuser, Johanna Sjoberg, failed to meet the legal deadline to file her claim in the United States on January 2, 2023, LBC reported.

Prince Andrew was accused of groping then-21-year-old Sjoberg's breasts in Epstein's New York mansion in 2001. According to The Daily Mail, the 63-year-old prince is "mightily relieved" of not having to face a second civil case in New York after the first s*xual assault settlement with Virginia Giuffre reportedly cost him £12 million.

On December 18, 2023, Judge Loretta Preska signed an order that stated that all the documents relating to Sjoberg must be unsealed in 14 days. These documents contained information that was collected in the 2015 defamation case by Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's former lover and convicted s*x trafficker. The documents will reportedly be unsealed on Tuesday, January 2, 2023.

Prince Andrew was "totally tormented" by the release of the documents

The Independent reported that Prince Andrew was “totally tormented” at the prospect of his troubling relationship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein earning further scrutiny following the release of the sealed documents.

According to The Sun, the 30-page document pertaining to Johanna Sjoberg contained details regarding “a hidden Maxwell email account—which could reveal details of her conversations with Andrew, 63.”

Prince Andrew denied all allegations, but The Daily Mail reported that he was “mightily relieved” that Sjoberg missed the deadline to file a motion in the United States. He reportedly wanted to “rebuild his image.”

As per The Sun, Sigrid McCawley, Virginia Giuffre's lawyer, called the sealed evidence:

“Disturbing testimony corroborating what lies at the core of this case—Maxwell was involved in facilitating the s*xual abuse of young girls with Jeffrey Epstein.”

In a deposition under oath in 2016, Sjoberg stated how Ghislaine Maxwell lured her in with the promise of a job when she was a college student in 1999. She recounted how she was encouraged to engage with Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew in a s*xual manner.

In the 2001 house party held at Epstein's house, Sjoberg claimed that Prince Andrew allegedly groped her in a "joking manner." According to The Daily Mail, she said:

“I just remember someone suggesting a photo and they told us to get on the couch. And so Virginia and Andrew sat on the couch and they put the puppet on her lap. And so I sat on Andrew’s lap, I believe of my own volition, and they took the puppet’s hands and put it on Virginia’s breast and so Andrew put his on mine."

Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell (Image via @writersroompub/X)

This is not the first time Prince Andrew has been accused of s*xual assault. In 2021, Virginia Giuffre sued Prince Andrew for battery and infliction of emotional distress.

She claimed that Prince Andrew had s*x with her on three separate occasions in 2001 when she was 17 years old. Giuffre was one of the victims of Jeffrey Epstein's s*x trafficking ring. The case was settled in February 2022.

The Jeffrey Epstein list will reportedly be made public on January 2, exposing the identities of dozens of his associates

The Jeffrey Epstein list is reportedly said to be unsealed on January 2, 2024. The list is said to be released nearly nine years after Virginia Giuffre filed a defamation case against Ghislaine Maxwell. Maxwell was reportedly Jeffrey Epstein’s lover and helped him traffic young girls by luring them in.

The list will contain names of close to 177 of Jeffrey Epstein’s associates, potential co-conspirators, and victims - with many speculating that the infamous list will include prominent figures like Bill Gates, Woody Allen, and Bill Clinton, to name a few.

According to The Guardian, the defamation case was a precursor to a federal s*x trafficking case filed against Maxwell. Maxwell was found guilty on five of six charges and has been serving her 20-year sentence since July 2020.

Sentencing For Ghislaine Maxwell Held In New York City Court (Image via Getty Images)

Jeffrey Epstein was first arrested in 2008 and sentenced to 18 months for prostituting minors. He was released in 2010 and was seen walking around Central Park with Prince Andrew. The photos captured from this walk were wildly circulated.

Jeffrey Epstein was arrested again on July 6, 2019, for s*x trafficking minors in Florida and New York. He died in August 2019 in his prison cell in Manhattan, and his death was officially ruled as a suicide.

The Independent reported that before his legal settlement with Giuffre, Prince Andrew was stripped of all his honorary military roles by Queen Elizabeth in January 2022. Following his infamous Newsnight interview with the BBC in 2019, he stepped down from all his public duties.