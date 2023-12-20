Fact Check: Was Oprah Winfrey arrested? Alleged Jeffrey Epstein client list debunked as tweet goes viral 

A recent post alleged that Oprah Winfrey was among the several names mentioned in the disgraced financier Jeffery Epstein's associate list. The claim surfaced on the internet after Manhattan federal Judge Loretta Preska, on Monday, December 18, ordered the release of court documents in early 2024 containing the names of Jeffrey Epstein's associates.

Shortly after, X (formerly Twitter) user @Alphafox78 posted an image of the alleged list, claiming it contained the names of scores of Jeffrey Epstein's associates, including names of numerous celebrities.

The alleged list has sparked many stunned reactions online after Oprah Winfrey was named one of his associates. The list also alleged that the talk show host was arrested after the post listing politicians and celebrities had words reading "arrested & executed" or "arrested & under house arrest" next to their names.

Expand Tweet

The tweet has triggered divisive reactions online. While certain social media users were skeptical and shared their suspicion about the tweet's credibility, others quickly believed the wild claims despite the judge ruling that the client list would not be unsealed until next year.

In the wake of the confusion online, it is important to note that the recent post claiming Oprah Winfrey, among other celebrities, was arrested over her association with Jeffery Epstein is false. Oprah Winfrey was not arrested. The tweet suggesting otherwise is untrue.

A day after the tweet surfaced, the talk show host took to her Instagram and posted various slides celebrating the release of her new movie, The Color Purple.

Oprah Winfrey was not arrested as claimed in the alleged Jeffery Epstein client list

A recent post alleging Oprah Winfrey was among the numerous celebrities named in the well-connected s*x offender Jeffery Epstein associate list has gone viral online. The post contained a screenshot of a list claiming Winfrey was arrested alongside Hiliray Clinton and Britney Spears.

Jeffery Epstein was an American billionaire who was arrested in 2019 and charged with s*x trafficking of minors. Epstein, who was found dead in his cell after committing suicide the same year, owned a private island in the Caribbean, where he reportedly hobnobbed with rich associates and abused underage girls.

Expand Tweet

Court documents revealed that Jeffrey Epstein, known for jet-setting with the rich and powerful, kept a list of his wealthy associates. The document was disclosed during the defamation lawsuit hearing that one of Epstein's accusers, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, brought against one of his associates, Ghislaine Maxwell.

This week, the court ordered the release of the long-sealed documents, which triggered a tweet alleging s*x offender’s associate list was out, and Winfrey was one among several other celebrities named in it.

The tweet has triggered a volley of comments from stunned social media users. Several people discredited the post as an obvious fake as the talk show host has never been arrested or associated with Epstein.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Others were quick to believe the allegation. However, there is no credibility to the alleged Epstein list circulating online.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Oprah Winfrey's 2020 alleged arrest tweet explored

This is not the first time conspiracy theorists have targetted prominent figures like Oprah Winfrey and the Clintons and dragged them into baseless conspiracies surrounding Epstein’s associate list.

A 2020 post (Image via Facebook)

In 2020, Oprah Winfrey, Ellen Degeneres, and the Clintons were dragged into another conspiracy theory after a tweet claimed the celebrities were under house arrest for child s*x trafficking.

Like the recent post, the 2020 tweet contained a list of celebrities with the words "arrested & executed" or "arrested & under house arrest” next to their names. None of the tweets were factual. They were merely wild conspiracy theories circulating online to generate viral views.