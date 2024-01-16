"Colossal waste of money": Netizens slam King Charles' official portrait to hang across UK in $10M-government scheme

On January 15, 2024, a new official portrait of King Charles was unveiled. It was made as part of a $10 million government-funded project to be hung in public buildings.

The portrait of King Charles was taken by photographer Hugo Burnand in Windsor Castle’s Grand Corridor in 2023. It is said to replace the portrait of Queen Elizabeth across all public bodies in the UK.

In April 2023, the Cabinet Office announced that it would be setting aside funds to offer a free portrait of King Charles to public bodies, including local councils, courts, police forces, schools, and fire and rescue services.

This move was met with backlash on social media. People criticized the government for spending an exorbitant amount of money on this scheme while cutting costs on public services and raising taxes, with many people on X calling this a,

"Colossal waste of money."

King Charles, aged 75, acceded to the throne on May 6, 2023, following the death of Queen Elizabeth, his mother, on September 8, 2022. In almost 70 years, this was the first coronation to take place.

King Charles' portrait unveiled amid backlash from netizens

The portrait of King Charles adorned in full regalia was met with outrage on social media as people called out the monarchy for wasting money on this $10 million government-funded scheme while shrinking budgets across Whitehall and local government.

Here are some of their reactions on X:

According to The Guardian, a vocal anti-monarchy campaign group called Republic stated that the initiative was a “shameful waste of money." Graham Smith, the chief executive of Republic, said:

“At a time when a majority of local councils are raising taxes and cutting public services, when schools and hospitals are struggling, to spend even £1 on this nonsense would be £1 too much."

He continued:

"The government has lost the plot if they think people want their money spent on pictures of Charles. They need to scrap this scheme and direct the money where it’s really needed.”

UK Deputy Prime Minister said that King Charles' portrait will "honour our King's reign"

As per the Guardian, UK Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden urged public bodies to hang up the portrait of the King, saying that the portrait will symbolize a "proud British tradition."

“The accession of his majesty the king marked a new chapter in our national story. Displaying this new portrait will serve as a reminder to us all of the example set by our ultimate public servant and I hope as many eligible organisations as possible will wish to continue this proud British tradition and honour our King’s reign,” he said.

In keeping with the long-standing custom of numerous organisations displaying Queen Elizabeth's portrait during her reign, the Cabinet Office announced its plan to give a portrait of the King to all public bodies throughout the United Kingdom.

“His Majesty’s accession has marked the beginning of a new reign and the UK Government considers it right that public authorities, as part of the fabric of our nation, have the opportunity to commemorate this moment, strengthen civil pride and reflect the new era in our history,” the Cabinet Office said.

The portrait was captured by photographer Hugo Burnand, who was also the official photographer for the king and queen's coronation portraits and their 2005 wedding photos.

With the royal residence's Grand Corridor as the backdrop, the portrait displayed the King standing upright with his right hand resting on his pristine white gloves placed on an antique table and his left hand grasping his sword.

The King is decked in his Admiral of the Fleet (No.1 Tailcoat). On the coat, the King is wearing his Garter Collar and Sovereign’s badge and Garter Star, his Thistle Star, the Bath Sovereign’s badge, his Order of Merit, the Royal Victorian Order’s Royal Victorian Chain, and GCVO Sash, as well as a host of medals on his medal bar.

According to The Daily Mail, public bodies are eligible to apply for a free portrait until February 2, 2024, and the portraits are expected to be delivered between February and April. They will receive a paper A3 copy of the portrait in a glazed oak frame.

The scheme will be extended to accommodate towns, parish and community councils, and Ministry of Defence-sponsored cadet forces from February.