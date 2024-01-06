What is Republic? Anti-monarchy group reports Prince Andrew to Met police after Epstein list revelations

The name of Prince Andrew has been revealed from the unsealed documents from the 2015 Jeffrey Epstein defamation lawsuit released on January 3, 2024. While he is only one of the many high-profile names uncovered in the documents, it has gotten the Republic all riled up.

Trigger Warning: This news article talks about s*xual assault and trafficking, which may be triggering. Readers' discretion is advised.

The anti-monarchy group of Britain wasted no time in reporting the Duke of York to the police immediately after the newly resurfaced documents. Graham Smith, the current chief executive of Republic, also made a public statement about the same, urging for truth and justice to prevail:

“I am calling on the Met police to reopen this case, I am calling on MPs to debate this affair in Parliament, and I am calling on Charles to make a public statement, in front of the press and taking questions, to respond to these allegations and what they say about the monarchy.”

Prince Andrew was also associated with the lawsuit in 2019 with several allegations directed specifically at him. But it ended with an out-of-court settlement with a hefty payment (speculated to be over seven million pounds according to The Guardian) and no admission of guilt from the Duke. The Met police also announced they would take no further action in the case, declaring it shut in 2021.

Republic: the anti-monarchy group set on bringing Prince Andrew to justice

Graham Smith with the book he has authored (Image from X/@GrahamSmith_)

The Republic is an anti-monarchy British campaigning group that was set up in 1983 and currently has 80,000 members who call themselves the “Republicans.” The abolition of monarchy lies at the group's core, with all the members strongly upholding how the head of state should be elected and chosen from the royal bloodline.

The mission of the Republic is “the replacement of hereditary monarchy with a democratic republican constitution.”

Mr. Smith, the CEO of Republic, openly calls hereditary power “absurd” and sees monarchy as an outdated institution that “abuses its position, abuses public money, and which gives politicians too much power.”

Although Graham Smith was appointed the CEO of Republic in 2021, he has been campaigning against the Royal British family for over a decade. He has also written a book with a quite straightforward title, “Abolishing Monarchy: Why We Should and How We Will.”

What do the unsealed Jeffrey Epstein case files reveal about Prince Andrew?

Jeffrey Epstein Appears In Manhattan Federal Court On S*x Trafficking Charges (Image by Getty Images)

The newly revealed documents from the Jeffrey Epstein defamation lawsuit have brought forward over 170 new names, including the friends, associates, and victims of the financier. Prince Andrew is just one of the high-profile names that have come up, including Bill Clinton, Tom Pritzker, and Michael Jackson.

The defamation lawsuit against the late Jeffrey Epstein was filed by Virginia Giuffre in 2015 and settled in 2017.

In one of the recently revealed documents, Prince Andrew was alleged to have an o**y with underaged girls. A picture was also uncovered among the documents, where Andrew was captured touching a woman’s breast with a puppet of himself at the side.

This is not the first time Prince Andrew has been associated with the case. His name was also dragged in 2015 when Ms. Giuffre accused him of having s*x with her when she was 17. Prince Andrew denied the allegations with this statement:

“On that particular day, that we now understand is the date which is March 10th, I was at home. I was with the children and I’d taken Beatrice to a Pizza in Woking for a party at, I suppose, sort of, four or five in the afternoon.”

While Prince Andrew might have walked out of the case unscathed, the scandal cost him heftily, as he was stripped of all his military titles and had to step down as a working royal in 2022.

However, it doesn’t seem like dismissing or denying the allegations of s*xual assault is going to be as easy for Prince Andrew this time. Both the Met police and the Duke of York, along with King Charles, have been urged by the Republic to comment on the matter, which the public of Britain eagerly awaits.