How long have Charles and Camilla been married? Relationship timeline explored as Britain's new King bestows Queen Consort title upon his wife in first speech 

On Friday, King Charles III appeared in his first televised interview since ascending the British throne following the demise of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. The new monarch remembered the Queen and said that her life was “well lived”:

“Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today."

During his speech, the king officially bestowed the title of Queen Consort on his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, as per the wish of his mother. He announced,

“I count on the loving help of my darling wife, Camilla. In recognition of her own loyal public service since our marriage 17 years ago, she becomes my Queen Consort. I know she will bring to the demands of her new role the steadfast devotion to duty on which I have come to rely so much.”

The monarch also showered his well wishes on his son Prince Harry and the latter’s wife, Meghan Markle, for their life in the United States away from the Royal Kingdom. He also bestowed new titles on his eldest son, Prince William, and daughter-in-law Kate Middleton:

"As my Heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me. He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall and takes on the responsibilities for the Duchy of Cornwall, which I have undertaken for more than five decades.”

King Charles also passed on the title of Prince of Wales to William and the title of Princess of Wales to Middleton.

Prior to her demise, Queen Elizabeth II mentioned that Camilla Bowles would be the Queen Consort when her son becomes King. During her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the-then monarch announced:

“When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

King Charles III tied the knot with Camilla Parker Bowles on April 9, 2005. The pair have been married for 17 years.

A look into King Charles and Camilla Bowles’ relationship

King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles has been married for 17 years (Image via Getty Images/Victoria Jones)

King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles reportedly met in the early 1970s during a polo match at Windsor Great Park. The duo hit it off immediately and allegedly got closer before the former left to serve in the Royal Navy in 1972.

Bowles was already engaged to Andrew Parker by the time King Charles returned from the navy. She later married her fiancé in July 1973, but the couple maintained a close friendship with King Charles. The new monarch also became the godfather to Bowles’ first child, Thomas.

The King met his first wife, Lady Diana, in the late 1970s, and the duo tied the knot on July 29, 1981. The couple went on to have two children, Prince William and Prince Harry, but their relationship soon fell apart due to Charles’ alleged close bond with Bowles.

According to the monarch’s authorized biographer, Sally Bedell Smith, the former rekindled his romance with Bowles in 1986 while experiencing trouble in his wedding to Princess Diana.

Penny Junor, author of The Duchess: Camilla Parker Bowles and the Love Affair That Rocked the Crown, also argued Bowles’ then-husband Andrew knew about her extramarital romance.

Meanwhile, royal biographer Andrew Morton claimed that the affair was also eventually exposed to Princess Diana. King Charles and Camilla Bowles’ then-rumored relationship earned them intense global scrutiny.

The "Camillagate" scandal and Princess Diana's demise

In November 1992, a transcript of an intimate phone call between the King and Bowles was revealed to the public, leading to the infamous "Camillagate" scandal. Shortly after, Prime Minister John Major confirmed that Charles and Diana had decided to officially end their marriage.

At the time, the King was not allowed to divorce or remarry in the Church of England. According to the New York Times, King Charles opened up about his extramarital affair during a 1994 interview with filmmaker Jonathan Dimbleby.

However, he mentioned that he was "faithful and honourable" during his marriage to Princess Diana until their relationship became "irretrievably broken." Although the then Prince of Wales did not mention any names, he said that he had an affair with "a great friend" who would "continue to be a friend for a very long time."

Dimbleby later confirmed that the woman was Camilla Bowles in his biography of the monarch titled The Prince of Wales: A Biography. In 1995, Camilla Bowles announced her divorce from Andrew Parker, and the following year, the King finalized his divorce with Princess Diana.

Following his divorce, the monarch organized a lavish 50th birthday party for Bowles in July 1997. That same year, Princess Diana died in a tragic car accident. Following the mass emotional response to Diana’s death, Charles and Bowles kept their relationship out of the public eye.

King Charles and Camilla announce their engagement

In January 1999, King Charles was publicly photographed with Bowles while the duo were exiting the latter’s sister’s birthday party at the Ritz Hotel. That year, Bowles also joined the monarch and his two sons on a trip to Greece.

The New York Times reported that Queen Elizabeth II agreed to meet Bowles in 2000 after accepting an invitation to the King of Greece's 60th birthday party. Nearly three years later, Bowles and King Charles III moved in together at Clarence House.

The couple announced their engagement on February 10, 2005, raising speculation about Bowles’ title. Buckingham Palace then confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II had decided to bestow the title of Duchess of Cornwall on her new daughter-in-law.

It was also confirmed that she would earn the title of Princess Consort and not Queen Camilla once her husband becomes King of England. Camilla Bowles and King Charles III were officially married on April 9, 2005, at Windsor Guildhall, nearly three decades after their first meeting.

The couple celebrated their 10-year anniversary in 2015, and the King opened up about his relationship with Bowles during an interview with CNN. He said:

“It's always marvelous to have somebody who, you know, you feel understands and wants to encourage. Although she certainly pokes fun if I get too serious about things. And all that helps.”

The pair celebrated 17 years of their marriage in April. Following Queen Elizabeth’s demise, Camilla Bowles was named Queen Consort as per the former’s wishes and her title was officially announced by the new monarch, King Charles III.

