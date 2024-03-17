Did Blake Lively throw shade at Kate Middleton? Actress seemingly trolls Princess of Wales’ photo controversy

Blake Lively, the American actress, seems to have poked fun at the Kate Middleton photoshop incident while promoting her latest Betty Buzz campaign, the sparkling mixer company she founded in 2021.

On Friday, March 15, 2024, the 36-year-old posted a doctored picture of herself with the caption:

"I’m so excited to share this new photo I just took today to announce our 4 new @bettybuzz & @bettybooze products! Now you know why I’ve been MIA."

Blake's carousel follows the Princess of Wales' family photo controversy. On March 10, Kate posted an official photo with her children to celebrate Mother's Day in the United Kingdom. However, netizens later found at least 16 editing mistakes, which proved that the image was edited, according to People.

Blake Lively appears to call out Kate Middleton's photoshopped family photo

Blake Lively announced on Friday that she is releasing four new products for her beverage brand, including two mocktails. Her company, Betty Buzz, manufactures premium sparkling soda made with clean ingredients and crafted to mix with the consumers' favorite spirits.

However, the first picture she posted in the carousel soon went viral, as it seemed she was calling out Kate Middleton's recent photoshop incident. The actress' photoshoot appeared to include a few Photoshop fails, as per USA Today.

For instance, her right hand showed her doing a thumbs-up, and she had abnormally large fingers. The ring on her hand was also warped across a couple of her fingers. Blake Lively was sitting on a patio chair whose seat did not seem to be connected to the handrest. There was also a disproportionate lemon falling from the sky above her, as per Independent.

The post came after the Princess of Wales posted a family photo on United Kingdom's Mother's Day with her three children, George, Charlotte, and Louis. The picture was allegedly taken by Prince William himself and posted on their @princeandprincessofwales Instagram account.

The portrait contained photoshop errors, including Princess Charlotte's hair being oddly cut off and her skirt appearing a bit disconnected. Prince Louis's finger also seemed cut off, and Princess Kate's hair appeared airbrushed, among other discrepancies. After the post was released on March 15, 2024, netizens buzzed over the seemingly doctored picture. Kate apologized to the masses and talked about her "amateur" photography, saying:

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C"

According to Blake Lively's social media announcement, she promoted flavors for two new canned drinks, Sparkling Tequila with Smoky Pineapple and Sparkling Bourbon with Oak Smoked Lemonade. She added in the caption:

"Cannot wait for you to try. Coming in May…."

The actress also talked about two other flavors from the pre-existing Betty Booze collection that would soon be available in mocktail form, Sparkling Oak Smoked Lemonade and Sparkling Apple Ginger Sour Cherry from Betty Buzz.

Kate Middleton has not reacted to Blake's alleged joke about her as of yet.