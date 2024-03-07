"What a nasty, bitter soul": Netizens react to former stripper threatening to leak Prince Harry's private pictures from 2012

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex KCVO, has recently gone viral after an ex-stripper claimed she kissed him at a Las Vegas party in 2012. She has also threatened to post explicit nude photos of him after he failed to mention her in his memoir, Spare.

The former stripper, identified as Carrie Reichert spoke to The Sun on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. Talking about the royal son's pictures, she said,

"I have poolside pictures of before the night and shots of Harry in the buff. People will be shocked by them. I’m a little angry about being whitewashed from his book. I mean . . . wow. He missed a lot of things from that night."

Netizens condemn the woman for her actions. (Image via Reddit/@Fauxmoi)

Carrie tried to threaten to leak the photos on an adult film site, but the website had already banned her before she could do so. Netizens were quick to criticize the woman for her methods.

Ex-stripper who claims she kissed Prince Harry threatens to leak explicit pictures of him

Prince Harry released his memoir, Spare, on January 10, 2023. It was ghostwritten by J. R. Moehringer and published by Penguin Random House, as per The New York Post. The 416-page book has become the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever published.

On Wednesday, a former stripper Carrie Reichert, who goes by the stage name Carrie Royale revealed to The Sun that she kissed Prince Harry on a night out at the Encore suite at Wynn Las Vegas back in 2012. The woman said she would leak Harry's explicit photos from the night because he did not mention her in his memoir, as per The Marca.

Nude pictures of Prince Harry with a woman who was only in her underpants were once published by The Sun in 2012. The photos were soon widely shared online and affected the Duke's reputation. He had previously confessed that the shame over the snaps made it difficult for him to “draw a clean breath”, as per The New York Post.

Talking about the night Carrie Reichert explained how she was unaware it was Prince Harry's party. The ex-stripper said she was invited upstairs by a man she believed to be working for the hotel.

The woman soon joined strippers who were not wearing any clothes and said she took the pictures on her phone, as per Marca. According to reports, Harry had been drinking all day and was playing air guitar near the pool with his party friends and even played a game of strip billiards.

Carrie claimed she kissed The Duke in a “drunken fumble” and shared that she wanted to talk about it in more detail with the media outlet. She talked about the explicit pictures saying,

"I am surprised he remembers anyone’s name because he was pretty intoxicated. I never released these pictures before out of respect. Now, it doesn’t matter. He is a bloody idiot."

Netizens were quick to give their opinions about Carrie trying to exploit the Duke's privacy. Some of the reactions are given below.

Netizens criticize the ex-stripper. (Image via Reddit/@Fauxmoi)

At present, Carrie Reichert has quit her work as a stripper and now runs a film production firm. Prince Harry has not given any official response to the controversy as of yet.