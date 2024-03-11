"No wedding ring" - Kate Middleton's Mother's Day photo controversy grows deeper as Daily Mail calls it "photoshopped"

The official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales posted a new photo of Kate Middleton with her children on the occasion of Mother's Day (March 10 in the UK).

The photo features Kate and her three children, George, Charlotte, and Louis. It is Middleton's first official photo after her reported abdominal surgery in January.

Fans on social media quickly noticed alleged Photoshop blunders in the picture. As per Marie Claire, users pointed out that Kate's arms reportedly do not line up, and she's not wearing her wedding ring.

The Daily Mail called the picture "photoshopped," pointing out an alleged bad photoshop on Charlotte's sleeve. Foreign photo agencies such as Reuters, AP, Getty, and AFP withdrew the photo, alleging it was digitally altered.

Netizens point out alleged photoshop blunders in Kate Middleton's Mother's Day photo

Kate Middleton's latest photo caused a wide uproar among netizens, many of whom pointed out instances of alleged digital manipulation in the image.

Users said that Kate was not wearing her wedding right, while Princess Charlotte's sleeve was not lined up. Many enquired how the Princess of Wales was comfortable wearing "skinny jeans" after a reported abdominal surgery.

Royal family fans also asked why Prince William was not present in the picture, and several users alleged that it was an impending sign of their "divorce." Other users pointed out that Kate's right hand is blurred, while her left hand is not.

The users also alleged that the window panes are crooked, and the photo is likely to be taken much earlier than assumed.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have faced alleged photoshop allegations previously

As per Cosmopolitan, William and Kate have faced such allegations before. Last year, netizens were doubtful about their Christmas portrait. The picture featured Prince William, Middleton, and their three children.

Per Daily Mail, users quickly pointed out that the middle finger on Louis' left arm was missing.

On the subject of the Princess of Wales' missing wedding ring in the Mother's Day photo, Kensington Palace did not comment, as per Town and Country. The photo was reportedly taken when Kate "was at home" and "by her husband" in the "last month."

The media outlet also reported that this is not the first time Kate has been spotted without her wedding ring. She reportedly did not wear "her iconic diamond and sapphire heirloom and Welsh gold wedding band" in 2022 when she participated in a sailing race with team Great Britain.

The wedding ring reportedly belonged to Prince William's deceased mother, Princess Diana. T&C alleges that Kate may have removed her wedding band and ring before her abdominal surgery, as it can reportedly induce swelling.

Kensington Palace also stated that they will not provide any additional details regarding Kate Middleton's recovery.

"Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the Princess' recovery and we'd only be providing significant updates. That guidance stands."

Kate Middleton is not seen wearing any jewelry in the picture. She was photographed while wearing skinny jeans, a turtleneck sweater, a waxed jacket, and some lace-up boots.