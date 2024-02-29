"Photoshop level = expert": Internet reacts to Kim Kardashian wearing a tight corset in a new photo

Kim Kardashian, the American media personality and businesswoman, has sparked controversy among netizens after sharing new photos of her tiny waist in a Mugler corset.

The 43-year-old has been honest about pouring her famous curves into corsets for big occasions in the past, as per People. She shared pictures of herself in the white silk outfit on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, with the caption, "Mugler 🕊️"

Netizens criticized Kim for allegedly setting unrealistic beauty standards, saying her picture had reportedly been edited.

Kim Kardashian's Mugler corset sparks conversation around waist-cinching looks

On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian showed off her waist in a couple of pictures as part of her collaboration campaign with Mugler. The outfit and brand are known for this particular silhouette. The white corset cinches Kardashian's waist while accentuating her hips instead.

Mugler is a fashion and fragrance house founded by Thierry Mugler in 1973. With the belief in celebrating empowered women and beauty that gives individual space for self-expression, Thierry Mugler started the company four decades ago, according to their website.

Kim posed for the camera, wearing the corset for two snaps—the picture has a Victorian-era vibe, where she can be seen dressed in a grand room with the corset string dropping off the floor. The background has old paintings on the wall and a few gowns on the rolling rack.

She completed the look with matching white silk shorts. The corset and bottoms created the look of Kim Kardashian's boxy hips. The pictures showcased her tan, light makeup, and dark hair tied back into a bun.

Some netizens complimented Kim Kardashian's pictures. Some of the reactions are given below:

Some fans spoke about these photos' setting unrealistic standards for women and the impact on impressionable young fans.

In 2019, Kim wore a Mugler design with a built-in corset. The outfit was designed to present her as if she was dripping wet and walking out of the ocean, as per CBS.

Kim quipped to Vogue on the red carpet at the Met Gala about how tight her corset was. She said,

"Once we’re all at the top of the carpet we can all take a deep breath. I don’t know if I can in this corset. I honestly had to do practice. It’s a proper corset by Mr Pearl. I never had one like this, it is insane."

She was covered in beads at the time, and the whole look took the late Mugler and his team eight months to make, as per People.