Fans criticize Kim Kardashian’s jewellery choice for the Maison Margiela Paris Fashion Week look: “necklace is too much”

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner attended the Maison Margiela Spring 2024 Haute Couture presentation together. Kris Jenner completed the trio, ensuring that their combined appearance commanded notice.

Prominent individuals and international icons were drawn to Paris Fashion Week 2024, held on January 25, by its eye-catching appearance. Subtly, the focus switched to Maison Margiela's Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show, which drew attention from superstars like Kim Kardashian and her stylish sisters Kylie and Kris Jenner.

In addition to adding to the occasion's memorability, their presence had a lasting impact on the history of the prestigious Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. However, not everyone praised Kim's look, as some expressed their concerns with comments such as “necklace is too much.” Kim donned a figure-hugging attire.

Fan reactions to Kim Kardashian's look for Maison Margiela Paris Fashion Week (Image via Instagram/@kimkardashian)

Kim Kardashian turned heads at Paris Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian, the owner of SKIMS, made a notable appearance at the Maison Margiela by John Galliano Spring 2024 presentation. She chose a bespoke midnight dark green silk velvet Haute Couture bias-cut dress embellished with hand-cut silk velvet sequins to highlight John Galliano's artistry.

Kim wore a high-neck necklace studded with orange, white, and green stones, but not all netizens were pleased with the jewelry. Despite her attention to detail and commitment to a polished appearance, the elaborate necklace received unfavourable responses.

Fan reactions to Kim's look for Maison Margiela Paris Fashion Week (Image via Instagram/@kimkardashian)

The garment, designed specifically for Kim, showcased both her silhouette and the reverse side of the cloth, creating a stunning visual story. The 43-year-old wore Haute Couture velvet platform tabi high heels created by Christian Louboutin and John Galliano for Maison Margiela. This fusion seamlessly combined classic elements from both design houses, adding a layer of elegance to Kim's overall look.

The evening's highlight was the tight black gown with spaghetti straps and intricate cutouts resembling a honeycomb pattern. When put over a beige bustier, the geometric cut pattern made for a quirky visual impression.

From her daily outings to her appearances at Paris Fashion Week, Kim expertly combines sophistication and daring in everything she does. Her outfits stand out for their impeccable fusion of glitz, statement pieces, and unique personal flair.

Kim emerged as a style icon during Paris Fashion Week 2024, particularly at Maison Margiela's show. Her special look showcased clothing that seamlessly blended elegance, drama, and wealth.

Kim's design selections, ranging from skin-tight gowns to complex accessories, showed a constant dedication to creating a strong style statement. As the fashion extravaganza concluded, Kim, Kylie, and Kris Jenner unquestionably won the title of the evening's headliners, leaving an everlasting impact on Paris Fashion Week 2024.