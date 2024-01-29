5 Best Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture collection that ruled the runway in 2024

Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture has drawn its curtain after having its final event on January 25. The first installment of the fashion fair of Paris Fashion Week began on January 22, slated to display an exquisite blending of fashion, art, and culture.

This Paris Fashion Week offered an assortment of fashion collections from numerous luxury brands. The show was initiated by Schiaparelli, where Zendaya's horse-inspired look awestruck the fashion world. While fashion editors were taking notes from Valentino's bright-hued collection, the dramatic and dark runway of Maison Margiela evoked the audience's emotion, marking the season as one of the best of all time.

Best 5 fashion collections from Paris Fashion Week SS24

Paris Haute Couture Week Spring Summer 2024 has hurled one of the best collections of this season. From Fendi's futuristic clothing to Maison Margiela's nocturnal, dramatic runways - the season has showcased some of the best talents.

Read more: Fans swoon over Zendaya's look for Fendi Paris Fashion Week show: “10/10 across the board”

However, the Sportskeeda team has cherry-picked some of the best fashion collections from Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture SS24:

Maison Margiela: The Artisanal 2024 Collection by John Galliano

Robert Wun: The "For Love" collection

Dior: The luxurious collection of Maria Grazia Chiuri

Fendi: Intense work of embroidery of Kim Jones

Valentino: The timeless-inspired collection of Pierpaolo Piccioli

1) Maison Margiela: The Artisanal 2024 Collection by John Galliano

The runway show of Maison Margiela became a buzzword in the Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture show, upgrading the runway traditions. The setting of the show was dark and whimsical, underscoring the nocturnal life in old Paris.

The collection embodies pieces like tulle drapes, breastplates, and organza skirts, which were presented in the most theoretical way to evoke emotions in the audience.

2) Robert Wun: The "For Love" collection

The Hong Kong native Robert Wun exhibited his spring-summer collection on January 25, underscoring eerie aesthetics. The collection includes an assortment of clothing pieces that take inspiration from gory aesthetics.

The white gown with red crystal embellishment, mirroring the blood-stained clothing, accentuates the eerie theme. It took an augmentation with the mannequin embellishments at the back of the red gown.

3) Dior: The luxurious collection of Maria Grazia Chiuri

The creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri dug the archive from the house's archives and modernized them, showcasing them in fifty-nine pieces. The collection was adorned with asymmetric day dresses, trench coats, and so on.

The designer took care of its collection, underscoring neutral colors like beige, muted grey, and so on, while some bold hues complemented the collection seamlessly. Dior showcased the feminine aura through this collection, presenting archival clothing pieces with modern twists.

4) Fendi: Intense work of embroidery by Kim Jones

In the Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture show, Fendi was one of the most notable brands. The creative designer Kim Jones shared his inspiration behind the collection, remembering the legendary fashion designer of the contemporary time, Karl Lagerfeld.

Kim Jones recreated Karl's perception through his design, offering the futuristic aesthetics of the brand. The collection consists of serpent-twisted dresses, column gowns, bra tops, etc.

5) Valentino: The timeless-inspired collection of Pierpaolo Piccioli

Valentino presented its spring-summer collection at the Haute Couture, showcasing some distinctive collections from the Paris Fashion Week. The creative director of the brand, Pierpaolo Piccioli, presented his imagination on the theme of 'La Salon'.

His collection combines quirky colors, taking inspiration from the rainbow. The collection includes turquoise pants, coats, glittery skirts, and so on. Among everything, the rose embellishment cape was one of the most beautiful creations from the creative designer of Valentino.

Read More: Fans swoon over Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster’s appearance at the Valentino Haute fashion show: “Ohhh this ATE”

The creative prowess of the creative directors took the Paris Fashion Week to the next level. While Maison Margiela showcased its dramatic exhibition, Robert Wun augmented the fashion week with his gory theme blended with love. Also, the comeback of Valentino and the back-to-back fresh fashion moments of Kylie Jenner, Zendaya, and Jenifer Lopez marked this season a remarkable one.

What connects The Mentalist to a current fan-favorite show? We asked the showrunner HERE.