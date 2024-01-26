Fans swoon over Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster’s appearance at the Valentino Haute Couture fashion show: “Ohhh this ATE”

Just after attending Jean Paul Gaultier's show, Kylie Jenner attended the Valentino Couture show in Paris on Wednesday, January 24. However, this time, the makeup mogul was joined by her daughter, Stormi Webster.

Matching outfits with Stormi is nothing new for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians icon. The duo has been seen twinning several times over the years. For the Valentino show, they both wore black gowns with matching feathered cape and cuffs.

Although Kylie Jenner enticed the fashion purists, Webster was the star of the night. She appeared quite playful and followed her mother's footsteps while posing with a giggled face.

The Kylie-Stormi duo won the internet once several media outlets posted exclusive pictures of them. A netizen, @TONYYSSNOW, tweeted,

Expand Tweet

Kylie Jenner reached Valentino's Haute Couture Fashion Week with her daughter Stormi Webster

In 2018, Kylie Jenner and her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their first child, Stormi Webster. The couple kept the pregnancy news secret and shared the first picture of Stormi via social media.

Over the years, Jenner has given glimpses of the bond she shares with her daughter. Their twinning rituals at the Kardashian Christmas party are quite popular. In 2022, Jenner dressed herself and her daughter in matching Mugler golden and black gowns, showcasing the glamorous family bond.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Jean Paul Gaultier show was followed by Valentino, where Kylie embraced the neutral look and received a lot of praise, while Stormi's arrival fueled the torrent of admiration.

For the Valentino show, the mother-daughter duo chose black gowns and shades. Kylie wore a strapless black gown with a big cutout at the back that featured a ribbon embellishment. She hung a black fur-trimmed cape over her shoulder and finished off the look with a pair of black Valentino sunglasses and golden hoop earrings.

Expand Tweet

Stormi Webster wore a matching outfit like her mother, flaunting a small purse in her hand, the most enticing fashion element in her outfit. Furthermore, she paired her golden jewelry with a pair of black ballet flats. While Kylie was posing with the paparazzi, Stormi was smiling at them.

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster look at Valentino's show ( Image via Kyliejennermidia)

Netizens praised the mother-daughter duo at Paris Fashion Week. While some pointed out that Stormi lost a tooth, some noted that her purse was the cutest. On Instagram, the fan pages of Kylie Jenner shared several snaps of them where fans mentioned that they are perfect.

Bid farewell to a fan favorite show right here