When is Haute Couture Week starting? Schedule, designers, and more details explored

Following the conclusion of Paris menswear Fashion Week, the Haute Couture Week is about to begin, which is another exciting event for fashion enthusiasts. The Haute Couture Week is scheduled to commence on January 22 and run through January 25. This Haute Couture Week is not just about fashion events, it will also showcase art and cultural exhibitions, followed by some after-party events.

The Federation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, the organizer of the Paris Fashion Week, will arrange the events as well. Through the website, the brand has recently announced the new calendar for Haute Couture Fashion Week Spring/ Summer 2024.

In this event, renowned brands like Dior, Fendi, Rahul Mishra, Victor & Rolf, etc are set to participate, hinting at the opulent fashion exhibition as usual.

The schedule of Haute Couture Week 2024

Regarding Haute Couture Fashion Week, the organizing website writes,

"Haute Couture Week, or Haute Couture Week, takes place twice a year (Spring/Summer in January and Fall/Winter in July). It is structured by its Official Calendar, around which events are deployed which testify to the singularity of the Place de Paris, the sole holder and revealer of the creation of Haute Couture and the know-how associated with it."

It further continues,

"The Official Haute Couture Week Calendar brings together the Members of the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture, the Corresponding Members, as well as the Guest Members selected by the Committee of the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture, which meets each season for this purpose after the number of open places has been determined."

The schedule of Haute Couture Fashion Week 2024 is listed below,

On January 22 - Schiaparelli, Imane Aiyssi, Georges Hobeika, Christian Dior, Rahul Mishra, Juana Martin, Maison Sara Chraibi, and Giambattista Valli.

On January 23 - Chanel, Alexis Mabille, Stéphane Rolland, Julien Fournié, RVDK Ronald Van Der Kemp, and Giorgio Armani Privé.

On January 24 - Yuima Nakazato, Franck Sorbier, Elie Saab, Jean Paul Gaultier, Viktor & Rolf, Zuhair Murad, Julie de Libran, and Valentino.

On January 25 - Ashi Studio, Aelis, Gaurav Gupta, Peet Dullaert, Fendi, Robert Wun, and Maison Margiela.

More discussion about the participating designers at Haute Couture Week

On the very first day, Schiaparelli will inaugurate the show. In 2023, this particular fashion label introduced the protruding big cat or the snow leopard gown, worn by Shalom Harlow, Naomi Campbell, and others. Also, Dior will be next in the lineup.

Rahul Mishra, an Indian fashion designer and a renowned face at Haute Fashion Week, will hurl the parade of his models on the first day.

Chanel, the French fashion house will showcase its fresh collection on day two, running the fashion show for four hours. The fashion purists are quite thrilled to check out the fresh collection by Giorgio Armani Prive. Just after Paris Fashion Week, Valentino is appearing this week on the third day.

In 2023, Vektor & Rolf introduced the gender-blending silhouette, touted by Doja Cat. She wore an upside-down dress while adding the lashes as the mustaches and thick eyebrows, mirroring the masculine aesthetics. It will continue on the third day, along with Valentino.

On the final day, Fendi will be a brand where most of the eyeballs will stick. Apart from that, the Ashi Studio, Gaurav Gupta, and others will conclude the show. Along with the fashion shows, the organizers will arrange a Louis Vuitton book signing event, the 39th International Festival, fashion announcements, and other art and cultural events.