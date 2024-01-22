Fans react hilariously to Rick Owens’ FW24 Paris Fashion Week 2024 collection: “I’m done with fashion” 

Rick Owens, considered a virtuoso in the world of dark fashion, unveiled the fall/winter collection for his eponymous brand during the Paris Fashion Week. As per GQ, to showcase the clothing elements, Owens chose his years-old house, where he invited around a hundred guests.

He named the collection 'Porterville,' after his hometown in California, paying tribute to his birthplace. The collection included puffer jackets, vests, furry wraps, and so on. However, what drew the most attention was the balloon footwear, which left netizens in splits, leading to many trolling the brand on social media.

@LordPagliarello commented " I’m done with fashion" ( Image via @LordPagliarello/ X.com)

Rick Owens' Fall/Winter collection sparks meme game and comparisons to Mega Man

As per Reddit user r/DavidBowie, the official note about the collection from the brand read;

"Collection proportions are grotesque and inhuman in a howling reaction to some of the most disappointing human behavior we will witness in our lifetime. But there is the eternal utopian hope of someplace better."

As per Hypebeast, Rick Owen designed the elements with rubber scraps and bicycle tires to accentuate the importance of upcycled materials.

However, it was the footwear that attracted more eyeballs. The balloon boot, one of the notable fashion elements in the collection, was created in collaboration with the British designer Straytukay.

Furthermore, Owens also reworked the Kiss boot, making it another notable piece from the fall/ winter collection.

Most of the fans showcased the hilarious remarks on the collection, comparing the balloon boots with the Mega Man.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

An Instagram Page named @Welcome JPEG posted some snaps from the collection which garnered an assortment of fan reactions. While most compared the collection with Maga Man's boot, some remarked on the seemingly robotic aesthetic.

Fans criticized the Rick Owens' Fall/ Winter collection ( Image via @Welcome.jpeg/ Instagram)

However, some fans appreciated Rick Owens' fresh collection, underscoring his creativity with utopian aesthetics. Netizen @ArchiveCavee tweeted that the collection was misunderstood by most.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Though some fans did seem to like the collection, most poked fun at the attires, hinting that the collection was not a hit with everyone.