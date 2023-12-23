7 best hiking boots for ankle support and super comfort

Hiking boots are wardrobe staples for those who like to explore the great outdoors. They are necessary because they protect from the elements and provide optimum cushioning during long hours of physical activity.

Over the years, the footwear industry has witnessed a series of groundbreaking innovations incorporated into the construction of hiking boots. It features high-rise designs, padded collars, impact absorption, and a cushioning system. Also, using breathable and durable materials ensures that a substantial amount of comfort is always provided to the feet.

With the amazing lineups from different footwear brands like Nortiv's 8 men's waterproof hiking boots, Foxelli's men's boots, Free Soldier hiking boots, and a variety of others, hiking boot silhouettes have fused fashion with function.

Below is a carefully curated list of seven best hiking boots for ankle support that are also super comfortable.

Nortiv 8 hiking boots and 6 others that are super comfortable

1. Nortiv 8 hiking boots

The Nortiv 8 boots (Image via Amazon)

These sleek outdoor-inspired kicks come in a high-cut silhouette, with the upper dressed in an overlayed brown and black quality synthetic leather fabric that ensures water resistance and durability. Comfort was prioritized with the padded collar, cushioned insole, and midsole, providing comfort to the ankle and foot during long day wear.

Additionally, the dichromatic-colored exaggerated rubber outsole in black and grey hues enhances stability on various surfaces.

These chunky-looking shoes are priced at 34 US dollars on Amazon.

2. Foxelli Men's hiking boots

The Foxelli Men's boots (Image via Amazon)

These stylish men's boots feature a seamless blend of a smooth suede fabric, breathable mesh material, and a quality leather material that oozes elegance. Meanwhile, this also allows for ventilation and promotes durability.

The upper is dressed in a unique colorway of a predominantly grey hue, with black and white accents strategically embellished around the footwear. This gives a versatile and timeless appeal to the boots.

Aside from the aesthetics, these shoes embody a water-resistant membrane. Alongside this, a cushioned collar, padded tongue, and midsole offer adequate comfort to the feet.

The Foxelli men's boots are priced at 89 US dollars on Amazon.

3. Free Soldier Waterproof hiking work boots

The Free Soldier waterproof hiking work boots (Image via Amazon)

The design of these kicks draws inspiration from the timeless look of military boots. The shoes feature a light-brown color scheme complemented by matching tonal laces.

Additionally, the cushioned and lightweight features of the footwear are enhanced by the brand's sought-after midsole. The multidirectional lugged rubber outsole that climbs slightly to the upper provides good traction and grip control.

These suave kicks are priced at 63 US dollars on Amazon.

4. Mishansha hiking boots

The Mishansha boots (Image via Amazon)

These fashionable pairs of shoes are designed from a quality black synthetic leather fabric. It is adorned with a greyish-white furry lining that runs from the inner to the collar and tip of the tongue. This adds a sophisticated flair to the overall look of the boots and gives the ankle area a cozy and soft feel.

Also, the crisp stitches in white accents showcase the brand's artisanal skill. The rugged-looking outsole and the knitted laces ensure excellent traction and adjustable fit, respectively.

Mishansha men's boots are priced at 42 US dollars on Amazon.

5. Asolo Fugitive GTX hiking boots

Asolo Fugitive GTX boots (Image via Amazon)

The design of these fashion-forward kicks acknowledges the brand's distinctive color palette taste. Its color-blocking design allows easy pairing with a wide range of ensembles.

The majority of the upper is enveloped in brown suede leather material, complemented by the black accents of the back. The striking red detailings are visible on the laces, outsole, and slightly below the heel tab. This adds a pop of color to the color scheme of the boots.

These visually appealing boots are priced at 300 US dollars on Amazon.

6. Rocky Men's Fq0008729 boots

Rocky Men's Fq0008729 boots (Image via Amazon)

These eight-inch boots feature a light-toned brown leather material, highlighted by the darker brown hue of the laces. These vintage-inspired kicks are incorporated with a well-padded collar that offers ankle support, while the brownish chunky lugged sole ensures stability.

These elegant-looking high-rise boots are priced at 141 US dollars on Amazon.

7. La Sportiva mountaineering and hiking boots

La Sportiva boots (Image via Amazon)

These shoes are recognized as one of La Sportiva's most iconic creations. This is because of the eye-catching color palette that features a predominantly grey upper, with striking accents of yellow, red, blue, and black hues embellished on the shoe.

The 3-dimensional flex built for unrestricted movement and ankle support displays the brand's innovativeness. The breathable collar and tongue allow for airflow, making these boots suitable for hiking and other outdoor activities.

These La Sportiva's kicks are priced at 289 US dollars on Amazon.

Brands now offer hiking boots that are functional and also fashionable. Shop the silhouettes mentioned above from retailers online.