Adidas x Stella McCartney x Terrex Hiking Boots collection: Where to buy, price, release date, and more details explored 

The Adidas x Stella McCartney x Terrex Hiking Boots collection brings to the forefront a blend of style, comfort, and functionality. Designed with the hiker in mind, the boots ensure that outdoor enthusiasts can conquer trails without compromising on style or comfort.

The collection emphasizes a balanced amalgamation of style and functionality. This season's release brings forward an array of boots that are not only aesthetically pleasing but also cater to the stringent demands of outdoor enthusiasts. Whether one is an avid hiker or a fashion-forward individual, these boots promise to serve all purposes.

These masterpieces are set to release on October 12 at 7:00 a.m. Sneakerheads, the boots will be available at a starting retail price of $250.

Adidas x Stella McCartney x Terrex Hiking Boots collection will release on October 12

Glimpses of Adidas x Stella McCartney x Terrex collection (Image via Twitter/@sneakerfiles)

The boots come in a muted gray and brown palette, which not only reflects an earthy tone but also highlights the nature-inspired theme of the collaboration.

One of the standout features of these hiking boots is the GORE-TEX fabric incorporated into the design. This material ensures that the boots are durable and waterproof, keeping feet dry in wet conditions.

Complementing the GORE-TEX fabric is the Continental™ rubber sole, which offers enhanced grip on slippery surfaces. The design is finished with reflective details, adding a touch of elegance and ensuring visibility during low-light conditions.

Features of the Adidas x Stella McCartney x Terrex Hiking Boots

Adidas x Stella McCartney x Terrex collection overview (Image via Twitter/@sneakerfiles)

Central to the design is the boots' water-repellent nature, ensuring that hikers do not suffer from discomfort caused by dampness.

Ensuring no environmental impact

In an effort to minimize environmental impact, the upper of the boot contains at least 30% natural and renewable materials.

Maximum insulation

The boots utilize advanced Adidas COLD.RDY materials to provide maximum insulation, ensuring that feet remain warm in cold conditions.

Stylish design

Despite their functional nature, the boots don't compromise on style. The modern colorway coupled with the Adidas by Stella McCartney branding makes them a fashionable choice for outdoor enthusiasts.

Close look of Adidas x Stella McCartney x Terrex collection (Image via Twitter/@sneakerfiles)

Support and function

These mid-top boots come equipped with a caged upper and GORE-TEX waterproof technology. This combination ensures breathability while preventing water intrusion.

Moreover, features such as the supportive upper, internal frame, and heel support ensure stability, especially during challenging climbs.

Price ranges include,

ASMC X Terrex Hiking Boot: $250.00

ASMC X Terrex Free Hiker Gtx: $300.00

About the Adidas x Stella McCartney x Terrex Hiking Boots collection, the official website states,

This season of adidas by Stella McCartney is a love letter to winter sports. Made for aesthetes and nature enthusiasts alike, the collection fuses incredibly high-tech performance design details with fashion-forward prints and directional silhouettes.

Adidas has its history established in the world of sportswear. Mixed with Stella McCartney's dedication to sustainable fashion, the creation is aesthetically conscious and also keen on environmental responsibility.

Connecting with Terrex's expertise in outdoor gear has made this collaboration a trifecta of innovation, functionality, and sustainability.

Sole details of Adidas x Stella McCartney x Terrex collection (Image via Twitter/@sneakerfiles)

Available from October 12 at select Adidas outlets and online stores, this Adidas x Stella McCartney x Terrex Hiking Boots collection is a must-have for those looking to combine fashion with practicality in their outdoor adventures.