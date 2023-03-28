Nike Air Jordan 1 Element Gore-Tex “Sky J Purple” sneakers: Release date, price and more details explored

The Air Jordan 1 Element is a modern take on a classic sneaker that combines style, comfort, and performance. Whether a sneakerhead is a fan of the Air Jordan brand or looking for stylish and comfortable sneakers to wear, the Air Jordan 1 Element is the one.

Jordan debuted the AJ 1 Element in 2021, a sneaker that adds protective features to resist rain or snow. Once again, for Fall/Winter 2023, the brand will drop a new colouway for the model which features "Sky J Purple".

Air Jordan 1 Element Gore-Tex “Sky J Purple” sneakers will be officially released on October 14th, 2023. The pair will retail via Nike's official store, the SNKRS app, and select sneaker retailers for $200.

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Element Gore-Tex “Sky J Purple” sneakers is weatherproof

The upcoming sneakers from Jordan Brand feature a combination of suede upper and gridded textile components, in addition to the water- and wind-resistant GORE-TEX lining. Features encompass herringbone-patterned laces, waxed swooshes on the side, and 3M reflective accents.

The text that would normally be found on the inside of the tongue tabs has been moved to the outside, and the lateral counter of the heel has been branded with the GORE-TEX logo. Two-tone outsoles made from rubber and white midsoles melded together through asymmetric strokes completes the look.

The Air Jordan 1 Element is a unique iteration of the iconic Air Jordan 1 sneaker that was first introduced in 1985. It features a sleek, modern design that incorporates premium materials and updated technology, while still paying homage to the classic look of the original Air Jordan 1.

One of the key features of the AJ 1 Element is its use of transparent materials, which gives the sneaker a unique and futuristic look. The upper part of the shoe is made from a translucent synthetic material, allowing the wearer's socks to be visible through the shoe.

This is complemented by a solid-colored leather overlay on the toe, heel, and eyestay, which provides a contrast to the translucent upper.

Other notable features of the Air Jordan 1 Element include a padded collar and tongue for added comfort, as well as a Nike Air cushioning system in the sole for superior support and shock absorption. The sneakers also feature the classic Air Jordan wing logo on the ankle and a Nike swoosh on the side.

Aviator @MrUnloved1s Air Jordan 1 Element Gore-Tex "Sky J Purple"

Color: Sky J Purple/Shimmer-Honeycomb-Sail-Black

Style code: DB2889-501

price: $200

The Air Jordan 1 Element is a unique and stylish iteration of the classic Air Jordan 1 sneaker that combines modern design elements with traditional features. Its use of translucent materials and solid-colored leather overlays give it a futuristic look, while its padded collar, tongue, and Nike Air cushioning system provide superior comfort and support.

The new AJ1 Element Gore-Tex “Sky J Purple” is going to be another must-have trainer for the sneakerheads. For all the sneakerheads, collectors, and people who are simply looking for a comfortable and fashionable shoe to wear, the Air Jordan 1 Element is definitely a great option. Its timeless design and superior quality make it a great addition to any sneaker collection.

