Fans express disappointment with Stella McCartney's latest campaign featuring horses: “Not very vegan of you.” 

Stella McCartney’s latest campaign for the Winter 2023 collection has ignited a firestorm of controversy. Featuring Kendall Jenner and France’s Camargue Salt Flats’ iconic white ponies, the campaign is meant to evoke a profound connection between humans and horses.

But the fans and followers of the brand, long associated with vegan principles and ethical fashion, are expressing disappointment and anger. The idea of using horses in the campaign has drawn sharp criticism, with many fans calling it a betrayal of the brand’s core values.

Fans commented out of rage, “Stop using animals for your campaigns, not very vegan of you.” Clearly, Stella’s latest campaign has sparked a broader conversation about the use of animals in advertising, putting both the brand and its fans at odds.

Stella McCartney's latest campaign: A blend of art and controversy

Stella McCartney’s latest campaign stars Kendall Jenner in evocative shots by Harley Weir, with the theme 'Horse Power' for Winter 2023. Bridging the collection’s runway launch, it explores the profound bond between humans and horses.

Kendall, an equestrian since childhood and a prominent figure in the fashion industry, was chosen to embody this affinity. Rope details, quilting, and Appaloosa jacquards infuse the collection, and innovative materials such as vegan crocodile-effect bags from apple waste and grape waste-based riding boots reflect Stella McCartney’s dedication to sustainability.

The collection, introduced at Paris Fashion Week, narrates this connection through Stella’s relationships, art, history, and modernity.

Stella herself stated,

This season’s Stella girl had to love horses like I do.

The Winter 2023 collection, which arrives in boutiques in August, comprises 92 percent conscious materials, showcasing the brand’s long-standing commitment to ethical fashion. However, Stella McCartney’s latest campaign has ignited debate over the choice of theme and the use of horses in the advertisement.

Fans Slam Stella McCartney’s Latest Campaign

Many fans have taken to social media to criticize Stella’s latest campaign, accusing it of exploiting animals for profit.

Comments such as “Just another business exploiting animals for profit. Leave horses alone,” “And I thought this was a Vegan brand,” “Stop using animals in your campaigns!” and “Animals and advertising. Bad choice” have flooded online platforms.

The disappointment stems from the contradiction between the brand's vegan identity and the perceived use of animals for commercial purposes.

Stella McCartney’s latest campaign has undoubtedly generated buzz. However, the backlash from fans has overshadowed the artistic intention. It also speculated the questions about the brand’s commitment to veganism and its alignment with its core values.

These reactions remind us that brands must be careful about their followers, their expectations, thoughts, and ideologies. The values of their audience are always important, especially when it comes to the foundational values of the brand’s identity.

Stella McCartney’s latest campaign sparked strong opinions among the followers. Ranging from using animals for advertising campaigns to ditching their ethical values and vegan principles, it has been exploitative, and odds are seen coming their way. It is quite clear that public perception should be kept in mind when brands take a step forward in advertising.