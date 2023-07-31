Nike Air Force 1 Low "Black White" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike has continued to dress the Air Force 1 sneaker model throughout 2023, especially after its lavish 40th-anniversary celebration in 2022. The trend and the popularity wave of the silhouette has been continuing in 2023 with the launch of classic makeovers, and the latest to be added in the lineage "Black White."

Though not something unique, this Air Force 1 Low is dressed in a black and white color scheme, which is different than the color-blockings seen so far. The classic Air Force 1 Low model has continued to be one of the most beloved silhouettes in the sneaker industry for more than four decades, and the Swoosh label continues to cash in on the popularity of the sneaker.

An official release date for the Air Force 1 Low "Black White" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet Sneaker News, the pair will be released soon in men's sizes at a price of $110 via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers.

The upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low "Black White" sneakers feature classic white profile swooshes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Air Force 1 is a popular and beloved shoe model that was launched by the Swoosh label in 1982. It was designed by Bruce Kilgore, a veteran and a legendary sneaker designer for the Swoosh label. Although it was originally made for basketball, the shoe became popular in other communities, like hip-hop and streetwear.

Air Force 1 has definitely gained global popularity with its clean look. It's amazing how the "Triple White" colorway has made it an epitome for streetstyle. Over the past few decades, the sneaker has been clad in multiple GRs, collaborations, and special-edition makeovers.

Stating the Air Force 1 sneaker model and its continued relevance, the official website writes:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe.”

The latest makeover introduced by the Swoosh label includes Air Force 1 Low "Black White." The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of all leather construction. Meanwhile, the base of the shoe is in mostly black, which is accentuated upon the toe boxes, mid-panels, lacing system, overlays, ankle collars, heels, heel tabs, tongues, tongue tabs, and the plain cotton laces.

The black base contrasts with the white accents, which are added on the branding details. The white hue is then added to the profile Swoosh logos on both medial and lateral sides, and the "NIKE" branding lettering is seen on the heel tabs, sock liners, and tongues.

More white branding is added with the Swoosh logo on the toe box lining near lacing system, tongues, and the sockliners. The look is finished off with black-hued sole unit.