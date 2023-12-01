5 best black running shoes for women in 2023

Women's running shoes have become as crucial as their male counterparts in the world of Sportswear, dating far back to the early 20th century, when the need for the inclusion of women's running kicks became paramount.

Fast forward to the '60s, several footwear brands like Adidas, ASICS, and a host of others delved into the production of running shoes for women, taking cognizance of arch support, cushioning, lightweight construction, traction, and breathability, hence providing a substantial amount of comfort for female runners and sneakerheads alike.

2023 has seen the release of impressive black running kicks tailored for women that have become wardrobe staples for female athletes and fashion-inclined individuals alike due to their versatility and neutral color.

Below is a list of the best black running shoes for women.

Best black running shoes for women

1. Under Armour women's charge assert 10

The Under Armour women's charge assert 10 (Image via Amazon)

These stylish low-top sneakers, dressed in a monochromatic colorway of black hue, are crafted from a breathable mesh material that exudes versatility and also allows for ventilation. They come in a lightweight, sleek design that promotes unrestricted movement, and reduces pressure on the foot. Additionally, an Eva sock liner with a cushioned midsole is incorporated to enhance cushioning and optimum comfort, while the solid rubber sole that climbs to the upper offers excellent traction.

These shoes are priced at $52 on Amazon.

2. Adidas women's cloudfoam pure 2.0 running shoes

The Adidas women's cloudfoam pure 2.0 running shoes (Image via Amazon)

These feminine athletic kicks feature a color scheme of a predominant black hue accented by gray detailing, visible with the brand's iconic three-stripe logo embossed on the side.

Using the Primegreen fabric material on the upper offers lightweight and flexibility. Comfort was prioritized with the cloud foam cushioning technology infused into the midsole to provide a cozy and soft feel to the feet. The lace-up closure and durable rubber outsole allow for customizable fit and perfect traction on various surfaces.

These athletic-built shoes sell for $72 on Amazon.

3. ASICS women's gel-venture 8

The ASICS women's gel-venture 8 Image via Amazon)

These sports shoes blend style and functionality effortlessly, making them stylish options for athletes and fashion-conscious individuals alike.

These all-black kicks feature a breathable mesh upper that allows airflow, flexibility, and smooth movement. The overlayed construction of the upper enhances a perfect fit, while the brand's cutting-edge gel and amplifier system provides impact absorption and cushioning.

The black laces and the multidirectional lugged rubber outsole complement the overall monochrome colorway.

These sneakers sell for $49 on Amazon.

4. Brooks women's adrenaline GTS 22 supportive shoes

The Brooks women's adrenaline GTS 22 supportive shoes Image via Amazon)

These women's running shoes feature a streamlined silhouette, dressed in a black breathable mesh material that gives a refined, chic appeal and promotes a supportive fit.

Based on the athletic-driven inspiration, these kicks embody a DNA loft cushioned midsole with a unique crash pad that offers premium comfort during long day wear. The greyish-colored laces ensure an adjustable fit and complement the laid-back effect of the all-black colorway. At the same time, the slightly exaggerated outsole that climbs to the upper offers adequate stability.

These Brooks forward-thinking pieces are priced at $89 on Amazon.

5. Puma women's riaze prowl shoes

The Puma women's riaze prowl shoes (Image via Amazon)

These Puma feminine athletic shoes come in a lightweight, demi-cut design crafted from a quality mesh fabric that offers a polished, endearing look. The brand's advanced lace-up closure technology is incorporated to enhance customizable fit alongside the cushioned midsole that ensures maximum comfort.

Additionally, the dichromatic color scheme of a predominantly black base, accented by gold hue embellishments on the tongue and heel, gives an on-trend and Sophisticated appeal.

These fashionable kicks sell for $50 on Amazon.

These black shoes are the ultimate wardrobe staples. Those who wish to get them should do so before they get sold out.