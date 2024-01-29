Maison Margiela collection for Paris Fashion Week 2024 wins the internet: “Their going to make me fall in love with the art in fashion again omg"

Maison Margiela, the renowned French luxury fashion brand, captivated the fashion world with its unique collection at the Paris Haute fashion show. The event recreated the nocturnal ambiance of the old Parisian streets, capturing the essence of its locals and their lifestyle.

The show rejected the traditional runway rules, rather, it evoked emotions through the acts, while its thematic collection knocked the fashion purists. The set was prepared in a dark, gloomy spirit, with dim lights and bare floorboards. In this setting, the creative director of the brand, John Galliano, portrayed his art through the collection, leaving the viewers in a jaw-dropping situation.

Not just the collection, but the way he has portrayed it, was liked by the fans, causing a sensation on the internet. One X user named @Cashbrittani commented,

Maison Margiela's Paris Haute Couture Show evoked emotions among fashion purists

John Galliano introduced his models and spring-summer collection in a unique and evocative manner, taking inspiration from the nocturnal lives of old Paris. John exhibited his collection against dark backdrops with low lights. The models' live acting evoked emotions in the audience. Regarding the show, the brand writes on Instagram,

"The ritual of dressing is a composition of the self. With the body as our canvas, we build an exterior expressive of the interior: a form of emotion. The Maison Margiela 2024 Artisanal Collection paints a picture of the practices and occurrences that shape the character reflected within our dress."

It continues,

"Under Pont Alexandre III, bathed in the light of the first full moon of the year, Creative Director John Galliano captures a moment in time: a walk through the underbelly of Paris, offline."

The fans' tweets in the extended passage clearly reflected how much they loved the show. One fan tweeted that John Galliano has restructured runway fashion, while others compared the theoretical show with Mary Shelly's tales.

On Instagram, one internet user named @fabiobecheri remarked that John Galliano did not think about revenue, target audience, or branding, showcasing real artistry and fashion.

Fans applauded John Galliano's show at the Paris Haute Couture Show (Image via Instagram/@Maison Margiela)

The Paris Haute Couture show witnessed the presence of three prominent names from the Kardashian family - Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner. While Kris Jenner showcased a bossy vibe with baggy trousers and Taby shoes. Kim wore a floor-length small cut-out structured slender gown. Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner embraced a wet look with a silver sequin dress.

Judging from the fan reactions, it appears that John Galliano was a big hit in the Paris Haute Couture show, receiving approval from fans.

