5 best Maison Margiela sneakers of all time

The Maison Margiela brand, formerly known as Maison Martin Margiela, was created by Martin Margiela and Jenny Meirens in 1988. The French luxury brand is headquartered in Paris and is renowned for its artisan-inspired clothing and footwear.

The brand's sneakers are popular among sneakerheads who have a taste for bold, extraordinary, and avant-garde fashion. The designs of the eponymous label are deconstructive, and their silhouettes are made from unconventional materials, making them appear edgy and stylish.

Celebrities including Zendaya, Cardi B, Dua Lipa, Rihana, and streetwear aficionados like Kanye West have been photographed sporting famous Tabi trainers from Margiela over the years.

The sneakers are the epitomes of luxury and quality craftsmanship. The luxury brand has a cult following even today, with no signs of its grip on pop culture loosening anytime soon.

Best Maison Margiela sneakers ever released

1. The Tabi Cutout sneakers

The Tabi Cutout sneakers (Image via Lyst)

This impressive pair is the brainchild of the collaboration between the French brand and Reebok. The all-white sneakers are an avant-garde remix of the Reebok Classic Leather silhouette.

The sneakers feature a futuristic upper utilizing the "decorative" technique to ensure large see-through shapes on the upper area. The sock liner, toebox, and sole are left untouched, creating an artistic juxtaposition. These versatile sneakers are available for 241.69 US Dollars on Lyst.

2. The Men's black replica sneakers

The Men's black replica sneakers (Image via Lyst website)

These sneakers are dressed in black with white splashes from the toe cap to the back of the shoes. The design is such that the white graphics are concentrated on the toe cap with minimal splashes at the rear to create a receding design.

The low-top sneakers feature a predominantly leather upper accented with near embroidery and matching shoelaces. The design is a perfect fusion of retro and street hop. These pattern-painted sneakers are available on Lyst for 372 US Dollars.

3. The Tabi sneakers

The Tabi sneakers (Image via Lyst website)

The bestselling pair from the Maison Margiela features the brand's innovative split-toe design at the front. The shoes are dressed in a versatile black-and-white colorway. The Tabi shoes are inspired by the 15th-century Japanese sock of the same name.

This unique design pays homage to the Avant-garde and playful spirit of the Maison brand. The neat stitches and careful detailing enhance the elegant appeal of the shoes. This impressive silhouette is available for 590 US Dollars on Lyst.

4. The Retro Fit Trainer in Matte Black

The Retro Fit Trainer in Matte Black (Image via Farfetch)

This Maison chunky sneaker silhouette is made from laminated textiles on the upper and features velcro fastening straps. The usual brand logo is also inscribed in black. Hints of gold are spread around the back of the shoes, the waist, and the tongue on the upper to create an eye-catching contrast.

The predominantly black colorway enhances the versatility of the footwear, while the ribbed outsoles enhance traction. These iconic sneakers are currently sold out on all retail platforms.

5. The Replica Cut-out White Grey

The Replica Cut-out White Grey (Image via GOAT website)

These sneakers from the Maison brand are the perfect fusion of the classic mule and sneaker silhouette. The Replica silhouette has received a cutout treatment, with the back of the sneakers removed entirely to ensure easy wear and removal. The upper features a lace-up fastening complemented by the open-back feature.

The upper area is dressed in white and light grey and complemented by cream-colored laces. The rubber soles are set in brown to create an artful contrast against the upper area. These easy-to-wear sneakers are available for 581 US Dollars on GOAT.

Maison Margiela sneakers are easily one of the most popular sneakers of 2023. They have been spotted everywhere from TikTok to street fashion. Visit any of the aforementioned sites to buy any of these high-demand sneakers before they get sold out.