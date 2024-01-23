"This is a horrible look especially with her being a mother": Kim Kardashian slammed over return as Balenciaga ambassador

American model, socialite, media personality, and businesswoman Kim Kardashian recently made headlines after she signed up as the brand ambassador of the fashion brand Balenciaga. It was first declared by the brand on their Instagram Stories on the official account.

Trigger warning: This article has references to child exploitation and child p*rnography. Readers' discretion is advised.

“Today, Balenciaga names Kim Kardashian as a new brand ambassador,” read one of the three stories on the subject, with a “learn more” link underneath directing users to its website which had an elaborate statement.

In the wake of this latest development, Kim Kardashian is facing backlash for reuniting with Balenciaga. Earlier, she distanced herself from the brand in November 2022 when they used child models alongside fetish imagery during their campaigns and faced heat from across the world.

In this regard, an Instagram user commented under @theshaderoom’s post on the same.

A netizen slams Kim for being the brand ambassador of Balenciaga. (Image via Instagram/ebonysuga)

“It says a lot about her character”: Internet put Kim Kardashian under fire for becoming Balenciaga’s brand ambassador

On Monday, Balenciaga announced Kim Kardashian as their new brand ambassador via three Instagram Stories. One of them had a black and white portrait of the fashion mogul, clicked by documentary photographer Platon, as per Balenciaga's website, and carried the text, “Kim Kardashian Balenciaga Ambassador,” written on it.

The same was reiterated in the next story. In the final story, Balenciaga shared an exclusive statement from Kim regarding her latest partnership with them.

“For several years now, Balenciaga's designs have been a part of my many looks - and some of my most iconic fashion moments. This historic fashion house embraces modernity, craftsmanship, and takes an innovative approach to design under Demna,” the statement read.

The statement further read:

"I'm excited about this next chapter for the brand and to become their ambassador.”

Later, Kim reposted all three stories on her Instagram. Since the announcement became viral, netizens put her under fire.

People are calling out the mother of four for reuniting with Balenciaga after she parted ways with them at the end of 2022, following the child exploitation scandal, which she condemned:

It is noteworthy that over the years, Kim Kardashian has had a prolonged collaboration with Balenciaga. For instance, she walked the brand’s 51st Couture Show and accompanied creative director Demna to the 2021 Met Gala wearing a custom-made Balenciaga head-to-toe black stocking-like ensemble.

The media magnate even attended several runway shows for the brand, including at the Paris Fashion Week. She also co-starred in various campaigns.

Exploring, in brief, the Balenciaga scandal and Kim Kardashian's involvement

In November 2022, Balenciaga stirred up controversy following the release of two of their campaigns. One featured kids posing with clutches and handbags that looked like teddy bears in BDSM gear. Another one revealed images of children alongside scattered paperwork surrounding child p*rnography laws.

In the wake of the scandal, Kim Kardashian faced heat for initially refusing to sever ties with the brand and even praised the way they handled the controversy and issued multiple apologies.

“As a mother of four, I have been shaken by those disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and anything against it should have no place in our society – period,” she said back then.

However, she also clarified why she was quiet during the initial days of the controversy, saying she was busy speaking with their team “to understand for myself how this could have happened.” She also cleared the air saying the campaign “shocked and outraged” her which she conveyed to the brand.

Later, she reissued the statement saying, “Any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society – period.” Having said that, she explained how the removal of the campaigns and Balenciaga’s mea culpa moved her and she was “re-evaluating” her relationship with the brand while ensuring that “necessary measures” were being taken to avoid such scandals in the future.

However, last year, following a brief hiatus, Balenciaga and Kim Kardashian reconciled when she took part in their ad for the Summer 2024 collection, making her loyalty clear.