"Now I feel insecure" - Valkyrae once found herself embroiled in controversy for wearing Balenciaga merch after luxury brand got canceled

Rachell Hofstetter, popularly known as "Valkyrae," has established herself as one of the most renowned content creators in the livestreaming industry. She has been exclusively broadcasting on YouTube since 2020 and continues to do so to this day. Best known for playing a variety of games with her streamer buddies, Valkyrae is also reputed to be an avid cosplayer.

However, the 100 Thieves co-owner has made headlines for some contentious reasons. Back in December 2022, Rachell found herself in hot water after viewers spotted her wearing the Fortnite x Balenciaga merchandise.

For those unaware of the apparel company's controversy, Balenciaga received massive backlash when they announced their Spring/Summer 2023 collection in November 2022. The promotional catalog featured two children dressed in questionable attire.

Upon seeing her audience's call-out, Valkyrae stated that she "felt insecure" and believed she was compelled to change her attire. She said:

"But, a few of you have noticed. So, now I feel insecure and now I feel like I need to go change."

"It's not like I'm going to go buy more" - When Valkyrae got called out for wearing Balenciaga clothing after brand received immense backlash

As mentioned, the controversy occurred on December 24, 2022, when Valkyrae's viewers expressed their displeasure with her wearing Fortnite x Balenciaga merchandise.

In response, the streamer stated that she had worn her jacket so that her shirt was not visible:

"Oh, yes. I know Balenciaga was canceled. I understand. But, I figured no one would see it under my jacket."

After admitting that she "felt insecure" when her fans noticed the clothing, the Los Angeles-based personality stated that she already owned it and had no intention of "buying more":

"I already own it! It's not like I'm going to go buy more. It's just, I have it. Yeah, it's a Fortnite x Balenciaga collab. They were canceled."

Valkyrae also claimed she was unaware of the controversy surrounding the luxury brand:

"They had a really bad promo thing where I actually don't know the whole story. But, it was a bad thing I just saw. I was like, 'Oops Balenciaga. That's bad!'"

Her attention was then drawn to some fans, claiming they "didn't care" about the ordeal. The content creator responded with:

"'Girl, we don't care.' Dude, I know! It's just... don't make me change. I feel like you guys just want to make me change because you can. But new-leaf Rae, all right? Yes, it's true, it's Capricorn season, okay? It's fine! Just don't look!"

Valkyrae isn't the only streamer who has been called out for wearing Balenciaga. On September 6, 2023, Jake Paul fired shots at Adin Ross for wearing the Paris-based company's shirt. He went on to say that the Kick ambassador was "supporting p*dos."