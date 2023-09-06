"You're supporting p*dos" - Jake Paul slams Adin Ross for wearing Balenciaga clothing

Kick star Adin Ross got together with internet influencer Jake Paul on September 5, 2023. During their conversation, Paul's attention was drawn to Ross' attire, as he noticed that the streamer was wearing a Balenciaga t-shirt. Paul immediately started laughing and called out Ross by saying:

"Man... what? You're repping that s**t? Bro, that's f**ked up! You're supporting p*dos. What do you mean, really? Yeah!"

The Florida native was taken aback by Paul's remarks and decided to change his t-shirt:

"I'll take it off right now. You've got a shirt that I can wear? Damn, he actually... 'W Jake, L Adin.' (Jake Pauls hands the streamer a black shirt) F**k it."

For those unaware, Balenciaga made headlines in November 2022 when they announced their Spring/Summer 2023 collection. It featured two children with teddy bears dressed in questionable clothing. The luxury apparel brand eventually issued a public apology, writing:

"We sincerely apologize for any offense our holiday campaign may have caused. Our plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign. We have immediately removed the campaign from all platforms."

"Lifetime L if Adin wears it ever again" - Fans react to Jake Paul calling out Adin Ross for wearing Balenciaga t-shirt

Timestamp: 00:00:55

This is not the first time a streamer has been called out for wearing Balenciaga clothing. On December 24, 2022, YouTube Gaming star Rachell "Valkyrae" addressed the community after she was seen donning the Fortnite x Balenciaga merchandise. She said:

"Yes, I know Balenciaga was canceled, I understand, but I figured no one would see it under my jacket."

The 100 Thieves co-owner added that she was unaware of the entire controversy:

"I already own it! It’s not like I’m going to go buy more. It’s just, I have this, it’s a Fortnite x Balenciaga collab, they were canceled, they had a really bad promo, thing, I actually don’t know the full story, but it was a bad thing, I just saw, Oop, Balenciaga, that’s bad!"

As mentioned earlier, Adin Ross also received pushback after Jake Paul noticed him wearing a Balenciaga t-shirt. Their interaction has garnered quite a lot of traction on X (formerly Twitter), with one fan claiming that the professional boxer made a valid point:

Another community member praised both Adin Ross and Jake Paul. However, they believed it would be a "lifetime L" for the 22-year-old if he "ever wears" Balenciaga clothing again:

"W Jake. W Adin for taking it off. Lifetime L if Adin wears it ever again."

Here are some more pertinent reactions:

